Media News

Minister Sorawong Establishes Joint Task Force to Facilitate Inaugural World Poker Tour (WPT) in Thailand, Targeting Over THB 1 Billion in Revenue

BANGKOK, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a news report by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Thailand: 

Thailand to Host Inaugural World Poker Tour in 2025 – Tourism Minister Eyes 1 Billion Baht Economic Boost

Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand, and Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, Director of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), have announced a strategic collaboration with the World Poker Tour (WPT) and Thailand RF Tourism and Sports Competition Club Co., Ltd. (RF) to host the inaugural Texas Hold’em World Poker Tour (WPT) in Thailand.

A cross-agency joint task force will be established to provide comprehensive support and logistical facilitation for the event. The tournament, structured as a sports demonstration, will take place in Bangkok over 14 days. It is projected to attract over 10,000 visitors and will be broadcast globally via channels including ESPN, EURO Sports, and FOX, reaching audiences in more than 150 countries. The event is expected to generate significant revenue growth for Thailand’s hospitality, F&B, retail, and entertainment sectors.

Ms. Keta O’Sullivan, Vice President of WPT, highlighted that Texas Hold’em is a globally recognized sport combining strategy, planning, and intellectual skill with immense economic potential. “Bringing WPT to Thailand will not only boost tourism revenue but also advance skill development and employment opportunities in the service sector. Over 1,500 specialized roles have already been created through pre-event preparations,” she stated.

In 2023 (B.E. 2566), WPT hosted events in 25 countries worldwide, generating direct tourism revenue exceeding THB 40 billion. For example, the 2022 Paris event drew 8,000 participants and 25,000 spectators, contributing over THB 500 million to the local economy.


Mr. Leo Su, General Manager of RF, emphasized, “This sports demonstration marks only the beginning. We plan to attract more world-class international events to Thailand, fostering sustainable growth in tourism and long-term economic stimulation.”

