Friday, June 27, 2025
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleMoms on TikTok are raving about this Old Navy swim dress, but...
Lifestyle

Moms on TikTok are raving about this Old Navy swim dress, but it’s selling out fast

admin
By admin
0
2

In my opinion, any body is a bikini body. But if you prefer more modest swimwear, swim dresses are gaining popularity on social media, particularly among moms on TikTok. While scrolling the other day, I came across one woman asking other moms, “What are we wearing to the splash pad?” So many moms said a swim dress — and a lot specifically recommended Old Navy’s Side-Tie Swim Dress. Upon further investigation, I found that the style is also great for wearing to the pool, beach, waterpark or just on a really hot day when you’re sweltering in your own backyard.

Image for the large product module

Old Navy

$48 at Old Navy

The thing is, this swim dress has become so popular that it’s sold out a few times, and while it’s been restocked, it’s currently sold out in most sizes and colors. The plain black version is the only one that’s currently available in all sizes. And I get why women love it so much — it’s super flattering, comfortable and covers all the right places. It has an on-trend square neckline, a faux wrap skirt that ties at the side, removable cups and elastic at the waist. I want one!

But if you have enough black swimsuits and don’t want to wait until other colors are back in stock, I did some digging and found some more swim dress options that have fun patterns and a slimming silhouette. Whether or not you’re a mom, one of the cuties below will be a great addition to your summer wardrobe.

Image for the large product module

Amazon

shopper.

$40 at Amazon

Image for the large product module

Lands’ End

$124 at Lands’ End
Image for the large product module

Kohl’s

$58 at Kohl’s
Image for the large product module

Lands’ End

Image for the large product module

Macy’s

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Source

Previous article
Beach visitor accidentally picks up shell of venomous snail that can kill a human in moments
Next article
More Southeast Asians are flocking to China’s Chongqing city. Social media hype is a big reason
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024