Moms on TikTok are raving about this Old Navy swim dress, but it’s selling out fast

In my opinion, any body is a bikini body. But if you prefer more modest swimwear, swim dresses are gaining popularity on social media, particularly among moms on TikTok. While scrolling the other day, I came across one woman asking other moms, “What are we wearing to the splash pad?” So many moms said a swim dress — and a lot specifically recommended Old Navy’s Side-Tie Swim Dress. Upon further investigation, I found that the style is also great for wearing to the pool, beach, waterpark or just on a really hot day when you’re sweltering in your own backyard.

Old Navy $48 at Old Navy

The thing is, this swim dress has become so popular that it’s sold out a few times, and while it’s been restocked, it’s currently sold out in most sizes and colors. The plain black version is the only one that’s currently available in all sizes. And I get why women love it so much — it’s super flattering, comfortable and covers all the right places. It has an on-trend square neckline, a faux wrap skirt that ties at the side, removable cups and elastic at the waist. I want one!

But if you have enough black swimsuits and don’t want to wait until other colors are back in stock, I did some digging and found some more swim dress options that have fun patterns and a slimming silhouette. Whether or not you’re a mom, one of the cuties below will be a great addition to your summer wardrobe.