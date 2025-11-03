HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025, Nature Foods Co., Ltd. (NFC) was honored with the “Inspirational Brand Award”, a recognition of its pioneering position as a Vietnamese enterprise in the field of advanced food technology — delivering convenience, wellness, and sustainability.



Nature Foods (NFC) Affirms Its Leadership in Food Technology with Consecutive Prestigious Awards

Consecutive Milestones in 2025

In addition to the APEA recognition, Nature Foods continued to solidify its leadership by being named among the Top 10 Innovative Consumer Solutions at the Better Choice Awards 2025. This dual achievement highlights NFC not only as an inspirational brand but also as a symbol of creativity and sustainable development within Vietnam’s food industry.

Convenience Meets Wellness – NFC’s Distinct Path

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Vietnam’s Ready-to-Eat (RTE) market was valued at USD 430.41 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% to reach USD 1.276 billion by 2031.

Guided by the philosophy of “the fullness of nature”, NFC has spent over two decades pioneering freeze-drying technology in consumer food production, creating a diverse product portfolio including ISOUP instant soups, ISOUP HUUPS! cup soups, ICHILL herbal cooling drinks, IYAUA freeze-dried yogurts, NATAS salts and seasonings, among others.

Each product adheres to NFC’s “3 Nos” principle — no preservatives, no artificial coloring, no synthetic flavoring — and meets international certifications such as HACCP, ISO 22000, BRCGS, FDA, and HALAL.

With a farm-to-table closed-loop process, NFC not only delivers convenient foods but also champions the “Convenient Wellness” lifestyle — promoting balanced, nutritious eating that is both quick and wholesome for modern consumers.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility at the Core

Beyond technological innovation, NFC places sustainability at the heart of its operations. The company utilizes eco-friendly fuels such as biomass, invests in energy-saving inverter systems, applies environmentally safe refrigerants, and is progressively transitioning to renewable energy sources. Its farms are FSA (Farm Sustainability Assessment) certified, underscoring its commitment to sustainable agriculture practices.

Socially, NFC has been a SEDEX member for over 10 years, complying with the SMETA four-pillar standards — environment, business ethics, labor practices, and occupational health & safety — as part of its dedication to ethical and responsible business.

Spreading a Lifestyle of “Eat Well – Live Well”

The APEA 2025 and Better Choice Awards 2025 mark significant milestones in Nature Foods’ 20-year journey of promoting a lifestyle that blends Vietnamese culinary heritage with modern technology. Each NFC product embodies the brand’s vision: not merely food, but an inspiration for a healthier, more convenient, and more human-centered way of living.

