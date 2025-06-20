Friday, June 20, 2025
Media News

NEEWER Q6 600Ws Outdoor Studio Flash Launches Exclusively Online June 20th

SHENZHEN, China, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NEEWER, a leader in professional photography equipment, today announced the global online launch of its new NEEWER Q6 Outdoor Studio Flash. Designed for professionals, the Q6 offers immense power and precision in an ultra-portable design, ensuring stunning results. An exclusive 7-day online launch event starts June 20th on the official NEEWER website, offering the Q6 at an introductory price.

NEEWER Q6
Key Features & Benefits:

Powerful & Portable Design The Q6 delivers 600Ws power in a lightweight, integrated design under 3KG, with a high-capacity lithium battery for ultimate mobility and studio-quality results anywhere.

Superior Light Quality Its unique Ω-shaped flash tube ensures naturally soft, uniform light with a 180° illumination angle, protected by quartz glass for enhanced final images.

Consistent Color Accuracy Advanced color temperature constant technology maintains a stable 5600K±100K (measured ±150K in constant mode), ensuring accurate and consistent colors.

Blazing-Fast Performance Achieves rapid 0.03-1s recycle times, HSS up to 1/8000s, and flash durations as short as 1/20000s for freezing fast action.

Intuitive Smart Control The dedicated mobile app provides convenient remote control for precise parameter adjustments, streamlining your workflow.

Versatile Power & Modeling Features dual power (integrated battery for 400+ flashes or optional AC adapter) and a powerful 60W bi-color LED modeling lamp for precise light placement.

Broad Compatibility Built-in NEEWER 2.4G Q wireless system supports Canon E-TTL II, Nikon i-TTL, Sony TTL, and more, for seamless integration with multi-brand cameras.

Exclusive Global Online Launch Event: June 20thJune 26th

Get the NEEWER Q6 600Ws 2.4G TTL HSS Outdoor Studio Flash at $489 during this limited-time online event.

Visit NEEWER.com to secure yours: https://neewer.com/products/neewer-q6-600ws-2-4g-ttl-hss-outdoor-studio-flash-66607179?_pos=1&_sid=d310701dd&_ss=r

About NEEWER: NEEWER is a global leader in professional photography and videography equipment, committed to innovative, high-performance, and cost-effective solutions for creators worldwide.

Source

