Friday, August 15, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelNew HK retail and travel behavior is impacting rail and shopping malls:...
Travel

New HK retail and travel behavior is impacting rail and shopping malls: MTR CEO

admin
By admin
0
7

Share

Jacob Kam, CEO of MTR discusses the rail operator’s post-earnings outlook, saying it expects a gradual improvement in patronage as Hong Kong attracts more sports and entertainment events.

05:29

5 hours ago

Source

Previous article
2,000-year-old Jewish rebel coin, minted decades after Jesus, unearthed in Jerusalem
Next article
NYT Connections hints today for #796: Clues and answers for Friday, Aug. 15
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024