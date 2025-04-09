‘Not yet’ seeing weakness for European airlines, analyst says

Alexander Irving, airlines analyst at Bernstein, says there has been some weakness in the U.S. airline industry amid the roll out of the U.S. tariffs, but he has “not yet” seen the same weakness from European airlines.
02:37
5 hours ago
