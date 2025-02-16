Nurses are dishing about these cushy sneakers — and they’re down to just $31

aSore feet are no fun. And if you have to spend all day on your dogs, the pain and discomfort can make life truly miserable. Amazon shoppers say they’ve found a solution to foot pain with these comfortable Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes, on sale for as low as $31. They have nearly 6,000 five-star ratings, including many from shoppers with active, on-your-feet jobs — think service industry workers, medical professionals and teachers.

These cloud-like kicks have a breathable mesh exterior, so your feet will never feel constricted, even after a long day on the job.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Getting quality sneakers for as low as $31 a pair is mighty impressive, especially compared with big brands like Nike and Reebok, whose running shoes will cost you at least $70, depending on the variety. These are available in 17 colors, though note that price varies by color.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Designed with comfort in mind, these running shoes allow you to easily slip your feet in and out, thanks to their extra-long tongue — meanwhile, removable insoles hug and contour your feet. In short, they feel (and look like) they’re custom-made to fit your foot. But don’t take it from us — take it from the many, many professionals including nurses and restaurant workers who swear by their Feethits to keep them comfortable during busy days.

Score these shopper-beloved sneakers while they’re on sale. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes have close to 6,000 five-star fans, including those who walk or stand all day for work.

Pros 👍

“I gave these shoes a try because I work as a waitress,” one reviewer said. “I’m not a fan of the chunky black nonslip shoes you have to wear in the restaurant biz, so I was in search of something cute that looked like an everyday shoe, and let me tell you, these are it! Super comfy casual-looking shoe.”

Another fan relies on these sneakers for kitchen shifts: “Great work shoe. I have been wearing this shoe for months now and it definitely holds up. I work in a kitchen. There is a LOT that goes on in there and I’m surprised it’s still in good shape.”

You know who else loves a pair of comfy, long-haul kicks? Nurses like this one: “I got these as I’m in nursing school and had to have white sneakers and my feet were always hurting at the end of my clinicals. I switched to these and wow, what a difference. My feet no longer hurt. It’s like walking on memory foam.”

One shopper said they’re go-to footwear for the happiest place on Earth: “Disney-approved. I love these shoes! I wore them for a whole week in Disney and they were very comfortable. I’ve also been wearing them when walking my dogs and I’m still in love. Highly recommend.”

Cons 👎

Some say the shoe is wider than they’d prefer. “The length is spot on, however the shoe is really wide,” shared one. “I added an insert and an arch support and cinch them up with the laces, and now they’re pretty comfortable.”

“Didn’t expect these to be so comfortable,” another owner said. “The top is a little thin but I don’t mind. So far I love them!”

“These do not have tons of support, so if you are planning to walk long distances in these, I would consider using insoles,” a four-star reviewer said.

The EVA outsole is slip-resistant, helping prevent falls while you're buzzing around.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

