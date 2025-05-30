OLIVE YOUNG SUMMER SALE FOR INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS BEGINS

SEOUL, South Korea, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CJ Olive Young, Korea’s leading beauty and health retailer, has officially launched the OLIVE YOUNG SUMMER SALE on its international mobile app and website. Formerly known as the “Big Bang Sale,” this major promotion is now part of Olive Young’s newly rebranded seasonal campaign, held four times a year.



OLIVE YOUNG SUMMER SALE POSTER

From trending K-beauty must-haves in Korea to viral social media favorites, shoppers can enjoy exclusive deals during this one-week event held each season. The OLIVE YOUNG SUMMER SALE runs from May 31 to June 6.

This summer’s sale spotlights seven “Hero Brands”, all beloved by K-beauty fans around the world (listed in alphabetical order): Anua, BIOHEAL BOH, CLIO, MEDIHEAL, ROUND LAB, Torriden, and UNOVE.

Customers in the U.S. and select regions can enjoy free shipping on orders over $60, and first-time buyers receive a 15% welcome coupon on their initial purchase. Search for “Olive Young Global” to download the app or visit the website to start shopping. With discounts of up to 77%, the event offers global customers the chance to explore the most sought-after Korean beauty products at unbeatable prices.

CJ Olive Young operates the Olive Young Global app and website, serving customers in over 150 countries with a growing community of 2.4 million members. With more than 10,000 products from Korea’s leading beauty brands, Olive Young brings the best of K-beauty to one convenient destination.

Visit https://global.oliveyoung.com/ to explore the OLIVE YOUNG SUMMER SALE lineup.

