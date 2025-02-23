Olivia Wilde, 40, loves CeraVe, and its popular eye cream is on sale for just $14

If you’ve been around the beauty block a few times, you probably know that perking up your complexion is getting a lot easier with drugstore beauty products. Among the most popular brands? CeraVe — and it is definitely having a moment. Widely celebrated by dermatologists, beauty editors and skin-care enthusiasts, the CeraVe eye repair cream is formulated to reduce dryness, the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. It’s also fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic. Right now, you can get all of that for just $14, down from $20.

Amazon This cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. $14 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

CeraVe is one of those tried-and-true gems, and at $14, you can help turn back the hands of time without having to fork over hundreds for costly in-office treatments or intensive facials and peels. It’s even on our list of best eye creams, so you know it’s good!

Why do I need this? 🤔

When celebrities like Olivia Wilde rave about a beauty brand, we’re all ears. “I use the cheapest possible skin care — not because it’s cheap, but because it’s the best,” Olivia Wilde has said. “Dermatologists have recommended it for years and I’ve never paid attention. But recently I started using Cetaphil cleanser and CeraVe moisturizer. They’re gentle and simple.”

This eye treatment is no exception to the brand’s popularity. One formerly puffy-eyed fan said: “I swear this stuff has taken five years off my face. … It’s absolute magic!”

We’re not sure if there’s magic involved, but don’t overlook the ingredients: Three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide work together to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn’t contain: The eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic, which means it won’t clog pores.

Tone down dreaded circles and bags with this eye cream from Olivia Wilde’s skin-care brand of choice. It’s on sale for just $14. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers swear their eyes look brighter and younger after using this product. Over 43,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

One shopper came to it via an ophthalmologist: “This eye cream was recommended to me by my eye doctor because I have very sensitive skin around my eyes that burns and peels. I have tried all the expensive department store brands and nothing helped. CeraVe was a miracle! It is very soothing and moisturizing. Makes the skin under my eyes smooth and supple again.”

A second reviewer called it “Botox in a cream.” Another reported: “This is the greatest product ever! I have such dark circles from stress, work and lack of sleep. After using this cream, as directed for five days, the dark circles started fading in a few days. Completely gone after one week. I’m telling everyone about this miracle cream. This worked so well. I can’t tell you how pleased I am with this. I look five years younger now!”

“I’ve been cursed with dark circles that look like I have black eyes,” said another grateful shopper. “The doctors tell me it is because of very thin skin and can’t be helped, but I like CeraVe products and gave this cream a try … It is moisturizing but, amazingly, I have noticed a difference in the very dark circles I have. I am very surprised to say that I actually do see improvement. I’ll never be free of them, but this cream is well worth it to me. It’s certainly worth trying. You might be as pleasantly surprised as I am.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers have a few tips. One reviewer warned: “If you have sensitive skin or eyes, it will irritate and burn a little.”

“The bottle is kind of small so it might run out fastish if you use it twice a day like me,” revealed this user. “But I do think it is reasonable for its price.”

Amazon Tone down dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this little tube of cream. $14 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

