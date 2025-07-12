Saturday, July 12, 2025
Once-polluted Paris river reopens for public swimming after Olympics rush to clean it up

The Seine River in Paris, France, has officially reopened for public swimming. (See the video at the top of this article.) 

This is the first time the river has been opened to swimmers since 1923, Reuters reported.

The July 5 re-opening arrived after a major push to clean up the once-polluted river ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where events like men’s and women’s triathlon were set to take place.

Last-minute testing considered the water safe for swimmers, although the men’s race was postponed for a day due to safety concerns. 

For the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, each nation was also boated down the river, making the Seine a focal point for Olympians and visitors.

Athletes are shown diving into the Seine to start the swimming stage of the men's individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in central Paris on July 31, 2024. 

Athletes are shown diving into the Seine to start the swimming stage of the men’s individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in central Paris on July 31, 2024.  (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, the public can swim at three sites along the banks of the river. 

These sites are available for more than 1,000 swimmers to visit daily until August 31.

The first of the swimmers shared their thoughts with Reuters.

“Really nice, I’m impressed, surprised,” said a 24-year-old Brazilian who lives in Paris. “I never imagined being in the water close to the Eiffel Tower.”

a woman swims in the seine river overlooking the Eiffel tower

Parisians and visitors return to the Seine to swim officially for the first time in 100 years near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on July 5, 2025. (Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A 51-year-old woman said, “The water is clean, it’s warm, it’s clear. There is a bit of algae, but that’s normal.”

The clean-up effort reportedly included investments connecting tens of thousands of homes to the sewer system, upgrading water treatment facilities and constructing rainwater storage reservoirs to prevent sewer overflow during heavy storms.

swimmers dip in the seine river in paris

Swimmers report clean conditions in Paris’s Seine River, re-opened on July 5, 2025, for the first time since 1923. (Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images)

During the swimming season, daily water tests will reportedly be conducted, with green and red flags indicating which areas are open or closed.

Outside of Paris, 14 swimming sites will be set up on the Seine and Marne rivers, with a couple already open.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article. 

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

