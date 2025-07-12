Once-polluted Paris river reopens for public swimming after Olympics rush to clean it up

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seine River in Paris, France, has officially reopened for public swimming. (See the video at the top of this article.)

This is the first time the river has been opened to swimmers since 1923, Reuters reported.

The July 5 re-opening arrived after a major push to clean up the once-polluted river ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where events like men’s and women’s triathlon were set to take place.

BEACH BACTERIA WARNINGS PLAGUE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND PLANS NATIONWIDE

Last-minute testing considered the water safe for swimmers, although the men’s race was postponed for a day due to safety concerns.

For the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, each nation was also boated down the river, making the Seine a focal point for Olympians and visitors.

Now, the public can swim at three sites along the banks of the river.

These sites are available for more than 1,000 swimmers to visit daily until August 31.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The first of the swimmers shared their thoughts with Reuters.

“Really nice, I’m impressed, surprised,” said a 24-year-old Brazilian who lives in Paris. “I never imagined being in the water close to the Eiffel Tower.”

A 51-year-old woman said, “The water is clean, it’s warm, it’s clear. There is a bit of algae, but that’s normal.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The clean-up effort reportedly included investments connecting tens of thousands of homes to the sewer system, upgrading water treatment facilities and constructing rainwater storage reservoirs to prevent sewer overflow during heavy storms.

During the swimming season, daily water tests will reportedly be conducted, with green and red flags indicating which areas are open or closed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Outside of Paris, 14 swimming sites will be set up on the Seine and Marne rivers, with a couple already open.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Source