One of the best vacuums we’ve ever tested — the Dyson V12 — is $150 off for Presidents’ Day

Vacuuming was once quite daunting for me. After a long day, lugging a big, heavy canister around felt exhausting. And that’s not factoring in the tangled cords and finicky dust cups that would release a giant cloud of dirt upon opening.

Enter the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum! This fierce featherweight stick managed to stand up to my rigorous testing and change the course of my cleaning trajectory. She’s swift, she’s agile, she illuminates the night (quite literally; you’d be surprised what comes to light). And right now, she’s a whopping $150 off at Dyson’s big Presidents’ Day sale.

Dyson The Dyson V12 Detect Slim can tackle any cleaning task. It boasts a run time of 60 minutes and comes with an extra brush cleaner head, a hair screw tool, a combination tool and a crevice tool for added value. $500 at Dyson

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Dyson stick vacuums are among the sleekest and strongest in the biz, designed with nimble swivel steering, impeccable edge cleaning and, what really sets them apart from the competition, as reinforced by our testing, high-tech engineering (they’re also known to come with a comprehensive suite of accessories).

The V12 Detect Slim is a standout. It weighs just over 5 lbs. (the lightest of any Dyson stick), has a generous run time of 60 minutes and features an extra (FluffyOptic) hard floor brush cleaner head that glows neon green for peak visibility.

The snazzy stick typically goes for $650 and is now on sale for $500 — a whopping $150 off — bringing it down to the mid-price vacuum range. It’s still a pretty penny but a bargain for a Dyson and competitive when compared to similarly priced models that don’t offer as much battery stamina, as many accessories or as sophisticated of an LCD display.

Risky business: The Dyson V12 Detect Slim swiftly sucked up faux fur, rice, kitty litter, cereal and sand on a plush carpet as part of our “carpet course” testing. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo)

Why do I need this? 🤔

Despite its lightweight frame, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim boasts some pretty powerful suction. With the standard “Motorbar” cleaner brush head — designed for carpets and hard surfaces — attached, the vacuum mowed down Cheerios, cat litter and sand in our “carpet course” and made matted pet fur that had shed from my parents’ dog vanish from dense car mats (click here for more on testing).

When used on hardwood and tiling, the V12 Detect Slim’s glowy “Fluffy Optic” cleaner head lit up — and zapped up — everything in its path. And I mean everything, including the smallest of dust particles that I wouldn’t have otherwise seen (it’s truly fascinating).

Because the cleaner heads — and especially the “Fluffy Optic” cleaner head — are so svelte, I was able to get against walls and in tighter spaces, such as around toilets, without having to swap in different attachments. And because the brushes are so soft (again, emphasis on the “Fluffy Optic” cleaner head), I was able to glide them along delicate surfaces, such as hardwood floors and painted molding, without worrying about scratching.

This stick vac has become a staple in my home since testing, so I can vouch that it holds up with regular use. I also rely on the vac as a handheld for cleaning more compact or hard-to-reach areas: The combination and crevice tools are great for detailing, while the anti-tangle tool is a godsend for narrow areas, sofas and, just like with the vacuum brushes, car mats.

For added convenience, the V12 Detect Slim is incredibly easy to empty (you just pull the red lever and the contents release with force) and, unlike with most other Dyson vacuums, there’s a power button, so you don’t have to hold down a switch to keep the juice flowing (check out my full review for more info and demonstrations).

Glow-getter: The Dyson V12 Detect Slim’s soft brush illuminates everything neon green — and it’s fun to see! (Kristin Granero/Yahoo)

What reviewers say 💬

You don’t have to take it from me. Over 11,000 Dyson customers have given this little dynamo a full five-star rating.

Pros 👍

“My Dyson has been a life changer,” read one review on the brand’s website. “I have all LVP floors and I thought I was getting them clean until I got my Dyson with the head with the light attachment. The roller head picks up all the fine debris that is on the floor that is not easily seen.”

“This is my one and only vacuum in my house,” shared another. “I don’t know why I waited so long to purchase this. It has made my life so much easier to vacuum and clean furniture, cars and furniture.”

“I love it!” exclaimed a third. “I am a 68-year-old woman and have to store my vacuum cleaner in the basement. It was getting way too hard to carry my old vacuum up and down the steps. My new Dyson is so lightweight, has great suction on bare floors and carpet and is quieter than my old one.”

Cons 👎

Of course, no appliance is perfect — a notable tradeoff of having such a lightweight body is this V12 Slim’s smaller dust bin. As one reviewer put it, “I absolutely love my Dyson V12. The suction is strong yet the unit is lightweight and easy to use. The only thing I would like to change is that I would like to have a larger dirt bin.”

“I love the light weight and the ease of vacuuming on stairs! Very pleased with the job it does,” began another. “However, it is difficult for me to remove the lower handle to empty the container.”

