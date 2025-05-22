Patio season is open: Here are the best Memorial Day deals for your outdoor space

Have you ever had fresh lettuce? I’m not talking about the stuff that’s been traveling for days in the back of a refrigerated truck; I’m talking about the kind that’s been plucked from your yard and has only spent 30 minutes out of the dirt while you’ve set the table.

If you haven’t started your garden yet, it’s not too late. In fact, for most grow zones, now is the sweet spot. This compact raised planter is ideal for a patio or balcony, and since it stands at 32 inches (chair height), you won’t throw out your back every time you weed or harvest. It’s 14.6 inches deep, so stick with veggies that don’t need much root space — think peppers, chard, scallions, beets, radishes and herbs.

Right now, it’s nearly 30% off. It has dropped lower, but only in late summer or early fall, when growing season is wrapping up. In other words, strike while the soil’s comfortably warm.

