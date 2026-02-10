Popular airline’s retro food menu sparks ‘golden age’ flying comparisons as passengers react

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Airlines is marking its upcoming 100th anniversary with a nostalgic nod to its past.

Capitalizing on today’s popular retro food trend, the airline is introducing luxury menu offerings inspired by the Roaring Twenties. Beginning Feb. 9, travelers are able to preorder special dishes, with menus appearing on select flights starting in March, the airline said in a news release.

Adding decadent dishes like beef Wellington and prawn cocktail isn’t just a step back in time. The move also apparently addresses a growing frustration among travelers that in-flight dining has been less than satisfactory in recent years.

“Pan Am and similar airlines offered spacious seating arrangements, proper cutlery and fine dining,” a Reddit user posted on the “r/aviation” forum not long ago. “Not to mention [that] being an airline crew [member] was prestigious.”

“These amenities and circumstances are extremely cost-intensive … Today it is so far from the luxury it once was , [given that] cost-cutting and corporate culture reign supreme,” the Reddit user added.

American Airlines travelers may soon feel differently.

Appetizers will include a prawn cocktail and a Waldorf salad, with caviar, blinis and a deviled egg topped with crème fraîche added in April.

In domestic First Class, a Boursin cream cheese dip will also be offered on select long-haul routes, the airline said.

The entrée selections continue the throwback theme, led by beef Wellington served with roasted vegetables and asparagus topped with béarnaise sauce.

A pecan tart will be among the dessert offerings.

Chicken Florentine roulade paired with mashed potatoes and mushroom sauce will be another entrée option. A pecan tart will be included in the dessert offerings, the airline said in its release.

The menus will debut on select international and transcontinental flights in American’s Flagship First and Flagship Business cabins, with domestic First Class service added in April.

The offerings are for a limited time only, the airline noted.

“Our centennial year is a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come,” said Rhonda Crawford, American’s SVP of Customer Experience Design and Strategy, in the release.

“These menus celebrate the flavors that defined the early days of American Airlines in a way that feels special and memorable for today’s travelers.”

Said one social media user on Reddit, “Different days indeed.”

“Old guy here,” the person continued a few years ago in a post.

“Went on my first flight at 6 years old in 1970 from Chicago to Florida. Each ticket cost $500 (equivalent of maybe $2,500 now). We went out and bought special ‘airplane clothes,’ the equivalent of church attire . I remember eating steak on the plane.”

Commenters reacting to American Airlines’ news took a variety of stances.

Writing on Instagram, one person said, “Caviar? I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Someone else wrote, “How about they bring back good service?”

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for further comment about the new menu offerings.

During 2026, “customers will continue to see additional centennial touches — from limited‑edition amenity kits and pajamas to other celebratory moments — with more initiatives to be announced throughout the year,” the airline said in its release.

Ashley J. DiMella of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

