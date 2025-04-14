Popular beach destination requires tourists to book spots via app or website

Beachgoers are going to have to take one extra step before catching waves and rays of sun.

Travelers who plan to visit Sardinia, Italy are being asked to reserve a spot on the beach through an app.

The new initiative comes as the Italian island attempts to curb overtourism by implementing a digital reservation system on various beaches.

North of the island, Cala Brandinchi and Lu Impostu beaches will cap visitors, allowing only 1,447 and 3,352 people who reserve a spot on the San Teodoro app or website.

“To access the beaches, reservations are required to receive your QRCode,” reads the website.

The site added, “Access to the beaches of Cala Brandinchi and Lu Impostu is subject to mandatory reservations in the period from June 1 [to] Sept. 30.”

On the south coast, the local Teulada council plans to implement a similar digital reservation system.

The mayor of Teulada, Angelo Milia, said, “We hope to start with the new system as early as July,” the Independent reported.

The digital change follows a set of strict tourism rules implemented around the island over recent years.

The town of Stintino’s Pelosa requires a beach ticket and prohibits the use of regular beach towels unless those are accompanied by a straw mat, according to Euronews.

Approximately six million Americans traveled to Italy in 2023, according to the State Department.

