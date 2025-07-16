Thursday, July 17, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelPopular vacation spot bans 'gigantic holes' in sand after near-tragedy
Travel

Popular vacation spot bans ‘gigantic holes’ in sand after near-tragedy

admin
By admin
0
12

Zoo animals prepare to be traveling ambassadors

A group of animals at the Maryland Zoo recently received treatment and care to prepare for their upcoming traveling ambassadorship. They will travel to different places to display natural behaviors.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As families flock to the coasts this summer, at least one beach may be putting a damper on children’s plans to dig in the sand.

The City of Holmes Beach in Florida passed a rule this summer that declares, “No holes on beach.”  

Holmes Beach City Commissioner Carol Whitmore told FOX 13 the rule is being implemented to protect both beachgoers and wildlife. 

SUMMER BEACH BATTLE BETWEEN LOCALS AND VISITORS HEATS UP AS OVERTOURISM SOARS

“People aren’t listening. They’re on vacation, they’re not thinking and, unfortunately, we have to think about the people [then] coming to the beach after they leave,” said Whitmore. 

“We have to think about their safety.”

Fun afternoon at the beach

A new safety rule at one Florida beach (not pictured) prohibits digging holes deeper than one foot. It also bans metal shovels. (iStock)

The ordinance states that “no person shall dig holes in the sandy gulf beach deeper than one (1) foot” — and it bans “metal shovels” such as gardening tools. 

Children’s toy shovels and plastic shovels are still permitted. =

“We almost had a [person] fall into a gigantic hole that nobody covered up. It’s a safety issue,” Whitmore added. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In 2024, FOX 13 reported that a young girl died after falling into a nearly six-foot hole in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea with the sand collapsing on her. 

holmes beach hole florida

“We almost had a [person] fall into a gigantic hole that nobody covered up. It’s a safety issue.” (Manatee Co. Government)

Nearly 143 million people visited the Sunshine State last year, according to Visit Florida. 

The large holes also present a threat to wildlife — specifically sea turtles. 

“These holes can be 3 to 6 feet deep, and then they leave and don’t cover them back up. We’ve got photos of our turtles getting caught in the holes, and they can’t survive,” said Whitmore.  

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

A visitor at Manatee Public Beach, Waylon Slabach, told FOX 13 his daughter loves digging in the sand.

Sand toys at the beach

Children’s toy shovels and plastic shovels are still permitted.  (iStock)

“On a Sunday afternoon, we love to bring her out here. Have her play and dig holes and fill them back in before we leave,” he said. 

Waylon said it is “easy” to fill the holes his daughter makes to protect turtles. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Ocean Service says on its website that beachgoers can “help sea turtle mothers and their offspring improve their chances of survival” by filling holes made in the sand. 

Source

Previous article
Rwazi Raises $12M to Replace Every Gut Call with an AI Copilot
Next article
Pantalones Drops in New Zealand
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024