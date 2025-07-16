Popular vacation spot bans ‘gigantic holes’ in sand after near-tragedy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As families flock to the coasts this summer, at least one beach may be putting a damper on children’s plans to dig in the sand.

The City of Holmes Beach in Florida passed a rule this summer that declares, “No holes on beach.”

Holmes Beach City Commissioner Carol Whitmore told FOX 13 the rule is being implemented to protect both beachgoers and wildlife.

“People aren’t listening. They’re on vacation, they’re not thinking and, unfortunately, we have to think about the people [then] coming to the beach after they leave,” said Whitmore.

“We have to think about their safety.”

The ordinance states that “no person shall dig holes in the sandy gulf beach deeper than one (1) foot” — and it bans “metal shovels” such as gardening tools.

Children’s toy shovels and plastic shovels are still permitted. =

“We almost had a [person] fall into a gigantic hole that nobody covered up. It’s a safety issue,” Whitmore added.

In 2024, FOX 13 reported that a young girl died after falling into a nearly six-foot hole in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea with the sand collapsing on her.

Nearly 143 million people visited the Sunshine State last year, according to Visit Florida.

The large holes also present a threat to wildlife — specifically sea turtles.

“These holes can be 3 to 6 feet deep, and then they leave and don’t cover them back up. We’ve got photos of our turtles getting caught in the holes, and they can’t survive,” said Whitmore.

A visitor at Manatee Public Beach, Waylon Slabach, told FOX 13 his daughter loves digging in the sand.

“On a Sunday afternoon, we love to bring her out here. Have her play and dig holes and fill them back in before we leave,” he said.

Waylon said it is “easy” to fill the holes his daughter makes to protect turtles.

The National Ocean Service says on its website that beachgoers can “help sea turtle mothers and their offspring improve their chances of survival” by filling holes made in the sand.

