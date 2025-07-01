Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelRare 'tsunami' roll cloud hovers over beachgoers in popular destination spot
Travel

Rare ‘tsunami’ roll cloud hovers over beachgoers in popular destination spot

admin
By admin
0
4

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rare weather sighting occurred in Portugal as tourists and locals witnessed a one-of-a-kind cloud in the sky in recent days. (See the video at the top of this article.) 

A “tsunami” roll, also known as a roll cloud, filled the sky on Sunday following a heat wave, according to Euro News.

Portugal’s temperatures hit over 107 °F with heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail.

BEACH VISITOR ACCIDENTALLY PICKS UP SHELL OF VENOMOUS SNAIL THAT CAN KILL A HUMAN IN MOMENTS

The roll sits low in the sky in a horizontal tube-shaped arcus cloud and is “relatively rare,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“Roll clouds usually appear to be ‘rolling’ about a horizontal axis, but should not be confused with funnel clouds,” said NWS.

TSUNAMI ROLL CLOUD

A rare “tsunami” roll cloud is shown filling Portugal’s sky following a heat wave, with temperatures over 107°F. (ARTHUR CARVALHO/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephen Corfidi, a meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), previously told National Geographic the clouds are typically associated with thunderstorms.

Roll clouds “can last for several hours and extend for several hundred miles,” Corfidi told the outlet. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“The ‘shear’ across the inversion sets up a rolling motion much like that of a rolling pin used in a bakery,” said Corfidi.

Beachgoers took to social media to share videos and discuss the phenomenon. 

TSUNAMI ROLL CLOUD

Beachgoers have been comparing roll clouds to a tsunami from a movie. (ARTHUR CARVALHO/AFP via Getty Images)

“It was nuts to have experienced this rolling cloud in the north of Portugal. Felt like a tsunami out of a movie,” said one X user. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Another user wrote, “This cloud rolled in like an actual tsunami over Portugal.”

TSUNAMI ROLL CLOUD

Roll clouds sit low in the sky in a horizontal tube-shaped arcus cloud and are “relatively rare.” (ARTHUR CARVALHO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Looks scary, but cool,” posted an X user. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A user added, “This does look fricking cool, tbh.”

Source

Previous article
Spotlights smart eyewear innovation: 2025 Shenzhen International Optics Fair and Smart Wearable Expo successfully concluded
Next article
Booking CEO Glenn Fogel: People continue to spend on travel despite economic concerns
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024