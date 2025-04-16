REAL ID appointments added as New Jersey residents struggle to get new identification

Many Americans are rushing to book appointments at their local motor vehicle bureaus to obtain REAL IDs as the deadline for the license is fast approaching.

Beginning May 7, air travelers at domestic airports and people entering some federal buildings must have what’s known as a REAL ID.

Some states, such as New Jersey, are so overwhelmed with demand right now that there are virtually no appointments available for many people to obtain a REAL ID, even with the addition of extra booking slots.

“Besides the appointments currently available, approximately 3,500 new appointments for REAL ID upgrades are added each morning on a rolling basis,” a NJDMV spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

“On top of that, over 4,600 appointments will be added for each new ‘REAL ID Thursday’ as they roll over on the schedule,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “Once again, we recently boosted these appointment figures.”

Fox News Digital reported on Monday that the Department of Motor Vehicles (NJDMV) website showed “0 appointments available” for REAL ID services on its site.

The spokesperson added, “The NJMVC is currently among the leaders of all state DMVs regarding operating hours and REAL ID appointments, as we are open 49.5 hours each week and offer Real ID appointments, as well as dedicating REAL ID Thursdays across the state, for over 10,000 weekly appointments.”

“We utilize our four mobile units for REAL ID events around New Jersey on top of those 10,000 appointments scheduled weekly in the agencies,” the spokesperson also said.

New York State also introduced “REAL ID Thursdays” on April 3.

Other states have announced they will be extending their DMV hours to meet the demand of Americans rushing to obtain the new form of identification.

The California DMV announced on April 7 that select locations will be opening an hour early to accommodate Californians rushing to get their ID before the deadline.

Eighteen locations will open at 7 a.m. on weekdays except for Wednesdays — and will be reserved only for those with scheduled Real ID appointments.

“We’re excited to offer Californians earlier hours this spring and summer,” said Steve Gordon, DMV director, in a press release.

“These additional appointments will make it easier than ever to obtain a REAL ID,” Gordon added.

In Virginia, two DMVs hosted a four-hour “REAL ID Appointment-Only Event” for the past two Saturdays.

“This special event offers dedicated, convenient service for Hampton Roads-area customers seeking to obtain a REAL ID,” said one of the event’s announcements.

A New Jersey resident sparked a discussion on Reddit when sharing the frustration over trying to book an appointment for the new ID.

“I’ve tried checking at different times of the day, but still no luck.”

In the “r/jerseycity” forum, a user recently posted, “I’ve been trying to book an appointment for a REAL ID at various NJ MVC locations, but every location I check says no appointments are available. I’ve tried checking at different times of the day, but still no luck.”

The user asked fellow residents for advice when trying to book an appointment.

“Go for non-REAL ID appointment, bring all requirements … Ask nicely, ‘Can I apply [for a] REAL ID?’ That’s how it worked for me,” said one Redditor.

The person added, “I didn’t plan ahead, since I thought it [was] two types of ID, not a star added.”

Another user added, “Might be easier to get a passport. I renewed mine online. It took 2 weeks to get to me.”

Said another person, “Apparently, there will be REAL ID pop-ups on weekends throughout the state this month, not sure exactly where or how it works.”

A Redditor said, “They get released (and snapped up) all day long. It’s a matter of getting lucky, or [set up an alert] when an appointment becomes available. That’s how I got mine a few years back.”

Said another user, “I read somewhere that appointments open up on Thursdays. Last week, I checked every hour from midnight Thursday on, checking at 1 a.m., 2 a.m., 3 a.m., but accidentally fell asleep and missed 4 a.m. but checked at 4:40 a.m. and saw about 15-20 spots at each location for REAL ID. Try on Thursday at 4 a.m.? Good luck.”

Another user commented, “If you have to renew your license, you can get a REAL ID at the same time. That’s what I did just this past week in North Bergen. They will ask if you want to upgrade to REAL ID when you verify your ID.”

The New York State DMV says that a REAL ID is a “federally compliant DMV-issued driver license, learner permit or non-driver ID that will be required to board a domestic flight (within the U.S.) or enter certain federal buildings starting on May 7, 2025, unless you have a valid passport.”

