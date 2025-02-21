Reset and Reconnect at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Experience the sacred day of silence in Bali with an award-winning luxury resort in Nusa Dua.

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the serenity during Nyepi – Bali’s Day of Silence, with an exclusive retreat at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. Located on the pristine shores of Nusa Dua, this luxurious beachfront resort offers an unparalleled opportunity to embrace the island’s sacred traditions while indulging in a peaceful and rejuvenating escape.

Nyepi, the Balinese New Year, is a time of reflection, self-discovery, and renewal. Observed on 29 March 2025, this cultural tradition transforms the island into a haven of tranquility. Guests at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali can experience a complete serenity, surrounded by the ocean’s soothing sounds and nature’s beauty.

The resort offers a Reset and Reconnect Package, where guests can experience timeless elegance and modern comfort in the ultimate luxury escape in Bali with inclusions of daily breakfast for two, daily resort credit of IDR 1,000,000 that can be spent on dining and spa as well as complimentary access to Ritz Kids.

“Respecting the Balinese tradition, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali observes all Nyepi customs, ensuring minimal light and noise while providing an enriching experience for our guests,” said Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. “While outdoor activities are limited on this day, the resort’s facilities offer a tranquil escape, allowing visitors to unwind and reconnect with themselves in a setting of unparalleled natural beauty.”

