Ride like locals: Expats embrace Shanghai’s bike-friendly vibe

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn



Expats and cycling enthusiasts gather for a group photo at Fudeli Park during the “Ride Like a Local” event in Shanghai on Sept 20, 2025. [Photo/International Services Shanghai]

A group of 12 expatriates, including international experience ambassadors and cycling enthusiasts, took to the streets of Shanghai by bicycle on Sept 20, joining the “Ride Like a Local” event to explore the city’s cycling culture and urban landscape.

The 4-kilometer ride began at the historic Zhang Yuan, or Zhang Garden, and concluded at Fudeli Park.

It wove through a mix of historic and modern landmarks, including the shikumen-style Fengshengli neighborhood, the cafes and low-rise Shanghai-style houses along Julu Road, the green expanses of Middle Yan’an Road, and the tranquil historic area of North Laochengdu Road.

Co-organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, China Daily, and Meituan Bike Sharing, with support from the West Nanjing Road Subdistrict Office in Jing’an district, the event aimed to showcase Shanghai’s cycling infrastructure and promote sustainable urban mobility.

Participants gathered for a pre-ride photo at Zhang Garden, a site once known as a private garden and now a revitalized public space.

They learned about its historical ties to cycling, including Shanghai’s first documented bicycle demonstration, held there in 1886.

The curated route connected historic architecture, cultural venues, green corridors, and local laneways, giving riders an immersive view of the city’s layered identity while highlighting the convenience and accessibility of cycling in Shanghai.

The event also sought to help expatriates strengthen their ties with the city and engage more closely with local community life.

Edwin Montealegre, an international experience ambassador from Costa Rica, praised the convenience and safety of cycling in Shanghai. He noted that finding a bike is effortless, and unlocking one via a simple phone scan takes less than a minute.

According to Montealegre, designated bike lanes provide a safe and comfortable riding experience, separating cyclists from cars and motorcycles.

“Riding a bike in Shanghai is actually really convenient. You can go outside your home, your office, a restaurant or anywhere and easily find a bike. And it’s really safe. Everyone has their own space,” he said.

Mahmoud Soliman, a professor at Shanghai International Studies University and an international experience ambassador from Egypt, has lived in Shanghai for over 10 years. An avid cyclist himself, he expressed his appreciation for Shanghai’s bike-friendly infrastructure and environment.

“I think it is very friendly for cycling, and it’s really convenient to ride from one district to another,” Soliman said.

He added that he often cycles long distances, sometimes carrying his dog in his backpack, enjoying the freedom and convenience it provides.

Soliman also emphasized the environmental benefits of cycling and noted how bike-sharing services are constantly improving.

“The seats have improved. Before, they had a lock, which was really difficult to open. Now you don’t have this kind of lock,” he said, describing the upgrades as making the experience easier and more enjoyable.

The user-friendly design and accessibility of bike-sharing apps also impressed Soliman, who appreciates the ability to easily locate bicycles and report operational issues. He recommended that municipal plans further promote such services, especially with expanded cycling infrastructure like dedicated bike lanes, to encourage more residents to adopt a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

For those new to Shanghai’s bike-sharing system, getting started is simple. Expats can use Alipay — set their location to Shanghai — and quickly access a range of local lifestyle services, including Meituan Bike Sharing, via the Easy Go platform.

According to Montealegre, such bike-sharing services are not common in his home country, where cycling can be dangerous due to the lack of dedicated bike lanes.

He believes promoting these services is particularly beneficial for foreigners in Shanghai, as it allows them to “see things that you cannot see when you take a taxi or when you are taking the metro or the bus”.

Soliman sees cycling as a faster alternative to taxis in Shanghai’s busy traffic. He also appreciates its environmental benefits, aligning with China’s green initiatives.

He noted, “Shanghai is a very busy city, sometimes the taxi is stuck in the traffic, but the bikes can go very easily. You can easily navigate everywhere.”

