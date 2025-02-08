Save $100 on this nurse-approved foot massager for Valentine’s Day — today only

Want to give the gift of relaxation for Valentine’s Day? Then the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager is what you need — because it’s ready to knead and relax stressed, seized-up muscles and joints. Powerful, versatile and gentle when it needs to be, it’s like treating those tootsies to a spa day without having to go outside in the subzero temps. It’s also $100 off with today’s Lightning Deal, so go ahead and grab one for that special someone (and also one for you!). But you need to act fast because this deal ends in just a few hours.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Getting an on-demand personal massager isn’t cheap, but you’ll score $100 off with today’s discount. (It’s only a buck more than the lowest price we’ve seen it.) You’ll also save big on spa treatments in the long run — no need to tip this masseuse bot, of course. And if you buy today it will arrive before Valentine’s Day.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Know someone who could use a little R&R? Skip the spa gift card and give them an at-home relaxation session that’s available on-demand. The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager has an adjustable base to work out the kinks in tired feet or calves in minutes. Customize the level of pressure, from gentle to strong, and choose from five settings: There’s rolling massage, compression massage, simple heat therapy, a sway function and quiet mode.

Advertisement Advertisement

Massage does more than just relieve workday aches and pains; it’s also a powerful tool to help relieve symptoms of chronic conditions like plantar fasciitis and diabetes. If they suffer from one or both of these, they may be extra grateful for this thoughtful gift.

And if the giftee is yourself, well, no judgment here! Everyone deserves this relaxing treat.

You can set up this foot massager by a favorite chair and adjust it to focus on feet, ankles or calves. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This little wonder has garnered 11,000-plus five-star ratings from relaxed and relieved Amazon shoppers.

Pros 👍

“Good God, where has this thing been all my life? I wish I’d bought it sooner,” said one reviewer. “I look forward to coming home and getting my feet rubbed and massaged with heat while I’m eating dinner or watching TV.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“Got this amazing bad boy a couple [of] days ago and I am fully addicted!” raved another five-star fan. “The shiatsu/sway/heat combo is my fave! I like it for the feet and the calves, but the foot benefits stand out.”

Nurses who spend long days on their feet rave about it too. Said one, “This is the best foot massager I have ever used … I have other massagers that I have used and they do not work nearly as well as this one. Applies the perfect amount of pressure. It will occasionally hurt, but in a good way. My feet always feel better after each use.”

“This will make you forget all about your painful feet!” said another. “Just be sure to not [go] too high on the settings and you will be in heaven! Best ‘me’ purchase of 2021 for this tired RN! I can come off of a long 12-hour shift and place my aching feet in the heated massager.”

Echoed this RN: “This is the best foot massager I have ever used. I absolutely love using it after a long day! I am a nurse and am on my feet most of my long shifts. I have other massagers that I have used and they do not work nearly as well as this one. Applies the perfect amount of pressure. It will occasionally hurt, but in a good way. My feet always feel better after each use. Easy to plug in and use. Has different settings, including my favorite — Heat! Would definitely recommend!”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say the massage is a little too intense, but it’s important to note that the brand suggests starting at the lightest pressure setting and working your way up to where you’re comfortable.

Advertisement Advertisement

“This would be better if the shiatsu ball things were a more rubbery material because this thing rubs hard,” said one buyer. “My girlfriend used it and told me she had to turn it off because it felt like it was gonna break her bones. That said, I like it a lot. … I do recommend getting this, but be warned! It will hurt if you’re not careful.”

“I really, really love that you can massage your ankles with this unit. I have fluid retention and it is very helpful,” said one four-star reviewer, before adding, “But the massager is almost painful in some functions, so I am not able to give it a perfect rating.”

And for your hands…

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Advertisement Advertisement

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Home

Kitchen

Source