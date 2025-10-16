Say goodbye to Christmas chaos as Roborock announces Aussie availability for two new industry-leading products

Introducing the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow and the F25 Ultra that will be your secret weapons during the silly season

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Christmas is right around the corner, but often this can be one of the most stressful times for Aussies. Between overcommitment, end of year deadlines and stresses of keeping the home organised and clean, it’s a never-ending-list of things to do, places to be, or things to organise. But rejoice, Roborock has announced local availability for two new products which are set to be the ultimate side-kick to the holidays and beyond: F25 Ultra and Qrevo Curv 2 Flow via the Roborock AU website and leading Australian retailers.

Qrevo Curv 2 Flow – Keep Your Floor Clean, Every Time.



Qrevo Curv 2 Flow picture

The summer holidays can be gruelling on our floors. Between sand, salt, and the general mess that comes from extra traffic with kids home from school or unexpected drop-ins. For families who need more from their mop and vacuum, the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is a true game-changer. Powered by SpiraFlow, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is the first vacuum of its kind to introduce real-time self-cleaning mop technology. With 20,000 Pa HyperForce Suction, extra-wide 270 mm design, 220 RPM high-speed rotation, and boosted downward pressure, the roller mop delivers a deeper, more efficient clean, perfect for spills, sticky spots, and other daily messes. Unlike conventional mops that can smear dirt, the Certified Antibacterial Roller Mop scrubs with a continuous supply of fresh water, while a precision scraper removes excess moisture and directs dirty water into a separate tank.

The Qrevo Curv 2 Flow also introduces 2.5× stronger mopping pressure, mimicking the force of human hands to power through stubborn stains. Tomato sauce spill during the backyard bbq? Morning coffee grinds during the Christmas morning rituals? Sandy foot (and paw) prints after the beach? All stand no chance with the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow as it leaves your floors spotless, freeing you from tedious mopping. And with its innovative Wet & Dry Separation Roller Shield, carpets stay perfectly protected, the roller lifts up to 15 mm as the shield deploys, forming a barrier that blocks both moisture and dirt.

Beyond mopping, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is backed by powerful suction, a smart Dual Anti-tangle system brush to keep hair from clogging, and the Brand-New Multifunctional Dock which includes new cleaning tray for a cleaner roller, and 75 degree high-temperature mop cleaning which automatically washes, dries and charges – so it’s always ready to rock and roll.

F25 Ultra: Steam On, Stains Off



F25 Ultra picture

Introducing the industry-first* F25 Ultra Wet & Dry Vacuum of its kind featuring two powerful high-temperature cleaning modes: steam and hot water. With dual 180 degree steam and 86 degree hot water cleaning, along with its powerful suction, the F25 Ultra makes for light work on even the toughest holiday spills. Generating steam in just 1 min, which allows for quick, deep cleans, it can help break down stubborn grime, sanitise surfaces, and remove grease without the need for harsh chemicals. Dried stains? Blast them away with steam which will overcome even the toughest of stains – no chemicals needed. But while the F25 Ultra might be tough on germs, it is gentle on your floors with 0% wooden surface wear.

It’s also great for households with long hair, as its Tangle-free and Streak-Free Roller consists of a tooth comb-shaped scraper which untangles even the longest of hairs and sucks it straight up. To top it off, the F25 Ultra features a 5 minute self-cleaning system that thoroughly washes the brush roller with high-temperature steam and water, so you get a fresh, hygienic clean every time, with zero effort, leaving you with time to focus on what matters most.

So while the hours may slip away when we are busy particularly during the major holidays, minimise overwhelm by streamlining and letting Roborock simplify and elevate the everyday.

Pricing and Availability

F25 ULTRA RRP$1,499 Available exclusively online and in store at Harvey Norman from 17 October (Pre-sale now available here )

Qrevo Curv 2 Flow RRP$2,499

For more information, visit: https://au.roborock.com

*Based on Roborock’s internal R&D records and available public information, Roborock was the first in the robot vacuum industry to mass-produce a wet & dry vacuum cleaner featuring both VaporFlow and WaveFlow – technologies enabling steam and hot water cleaning modes simultaneously. Officially launched in Q3 2025

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leader in smart appliances, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries worldwide, including the United States, Japan, Germany, and Australia, Roborock is committed to simplifying the way the world cleans.

