She’s 5-foot-6 and prays with her parents before tipoff. Now she’s leading a new era of hoops.

Hannah Hidalgo isn’t just Notre Dame’s electrifying point guard. She’s also the face of a new era in college basketball — one that means hustling for brand endorsements and social media clicks along with dominating on the court.

While she has her sights set on the WNBA, Hidalgo won’t be eligible for the draft until 2027. In the meantime, the 20-year-old junior is already juggling NIL partnerships, starring in the ESPN docuseries Full Court Press, competing with Team USA and preparing for the grind of another Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC) season. Did we mention she’s only 5-foot-6?

During our conversation for Yahoo’s OT Diaries, Hidalgo tells me that being a ballplayer while building a brand (and, you know, going to school) takes a village.

“My agents, my coaches, everybody, really help keep me organized as much as possible. When things start to feel like a lot, I just push [it] to the side and let them handle it,” she says. “Put whatever on my calendar, text me, call me. Just let me know what I need to do, and I’ll be there. That’s really how I go about it.”

It’s all part of life as a rising female sports star. Here’s how Hidalgo gets it all done — and why her faith keeps her feeling fearless.

Hidalgo during the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Women’s basketball has never been bigger, which has put a spotlight on college stars like yourself. How are you dealing with that pressure?

My faith is something that always keeps me level-headed. It keeps me humble; it keeps me in the moment and focused. But I also have a great support system. My coaches, my teammates and my family are the people who are around me to help me stay grounded and help take my mind off things. It’s not always basketball-focused.

Especially in the NIL world, the biggest thing is just being your authentic self, because there’s not another you. … A lot of kids think they have to be somebody else or copy somebody else in order to get attention. But I think that the greatest thing is, there’s only one you. And so it’s important to just be who you are, be yourself and stay true to your values.

Athletes have been using social media to share their personalities with audiences for that very reason. Do you feel that comes naturally for younger players like yourself who grew up with these platforms?

I feel like it depends on the platform. I know for my TikTok, it’s just me dancing and that sort of stuff. But on Instagram, it might be a little more professional and more basketball-focused. So it’s a little separate, but I love being able to engage with fans.

Social media is such a blessing. … It’s so big now, so just being able to connect with people all over the world, I love it.

Well, it helps that the fan base for women’s basketball is growing so much too.

It’s amazing to see how much it’s grown and how many people from all around the world are tuned into not only just women’s basketball, but women’s sports in general. … We haven’t even reached our ceiling yet. We’re generating so many fans, so much more money, and it’s a blessing to see because all the people who came before and laid the path are able to watch. And it’s great to see women that I’ve played against or played with thrive in the league. It’s inspirational. I’m looking up to them and watching them.

As a college player, you have your focus torn between your sport and schoolwork. How do you manage that?

It’s definitely a different challenge for sure because I’m very basketball-focused, but it’s really important. Especially being here at Notre Dame, they don’t take academics lightly. I have to make sure that I’m staying on top of my basketball game and also my academic game because they really don’t play here. My support system and everybody around me do a great job of helping me academically. They make sure they set up tutoring or meetings with teachers so that I’m making sure I’m staying on schedule.

It’s a lot! When are you getting downtime?

I thought I was gonna have a lot more downtime this offseason, but I went to [FIBA AmeriCup], so that really took up a lot. Having the opportunity to go and play for the USA is something that’s always so surreal — to be just able to travel the country and even go play against foreign teams and compete with the best in the world. So, that was great, but now I have a little more downtime. I’ll be able to go see family and friends. I love to travel. I love to be able to see the world and be outside, be with nature. That’s really what I’m looking forward to doing.

Having some time away from basketball is so important. For any athlete, just having some time away from their sport is so important because the season is so long. You’re doing it every day, like 24/7. When you wake up, you lift, you go to practice and things like that. So it’s so important when we do have off time. Yes, you’re still taking care of yourself, you’re still getting in the gym and putting in work, but also having a great balance of stepping away and kind of enjoying [your] youth.

How does your offseason routine in the gym differ from when you’re in season?

Offseason is about getting stronger, a lot of building my body, working on things that I’m not really able to work on in season. … You still have to make sure you’re recovering, but now we’re working on kind of breaking those muscles down and building them back up or working on skills that I’m not able to otherwise.

What does recovery look like for you?

Normatec [compression boots], cold tubs, Icy Hot ice packs, massages. Just making sure that I’m taking care of my body. Especially with being smaller, I get banged up a little bit. It’s important that I’m making sure that I’m constantly taking care of my body in those situations.

The WNBA 2025 season is coming to an end, and college basketball is around the corner. What is your pregame ritual?

I find time to go pray with my parents. We pray together. And then, I’m journaling and just taking that time for myself to relax and get my mind right. Then I can run up and down the court as many times as possible because I have peace of mind.

I wrote a story about WNBA tunnel fits and am curious how fashion fits into college basketball.

You look good, you feel good. … I think it’s great that we’re finally tapping into tunnel fits and that these women athletes are stepping into that side because I feel like it’s a way that we’re able to express ourselves differently outside of the court. Fans get to see your style and who you are as a person through what you wear. … I’m able to touch into that feminine side.

I feel like my coaches are definitely the best-dressed in college basketball. They put it on for every single game.

Let’s get into some rapid-fire questions …

Who is your No. 1 call when you have good news?

Probably my parents.

What is your comfort watch?

I’m a cartoon type of gal. So like [The Amazing World of] Gumball, Chowder or Fairly OddParents. Anytime I want to relax, that’s what I watch.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Spending money on perfume. I have like 50 bottles and I’m still going. I switch them up every day.

Biggest fear?

Losing a family member.

What gives you the ick?

People trying to be somebody they’re not.

What is something that you eat or drink every day?

Chocolate chip cookies. I’m eating them, like, every night.

What is your internet rabbit hole?

There’s this new trend of AI videos of cutting glass fruit. That is all over my For You page.

What is one go-to item that never leaves your bag?

My Bible.

What song or album is your personal soundtrack right now?

Anything Jazmine Sullivan will always be it for life.

What is a wellness trend you swear by?

Eating smoothies and acai bowls every day.

Basketball aside, what are you best at?

Building things and putting things together, like tables, dressers, TV mounts, anything.

What is a skill or hobby that you’re trying to get good at?

I’m trying to learn another language. Probably Spanish because I’m Puerto Rican.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

