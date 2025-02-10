Shoppers call this lazy Susan for your fridge a ‘mini revolution’ — down to $21

Want to start off the new year with a clean fridge? If you need a little help, we found the perfect messy-fridge fix: the Lamu Lazy Susan, which was designed to maximize space while minimizing food waste. Unlike round turntables, this rectangular one makes the best use of your fridge shelf space and rotates 360 degrees so you can easily see all of its contents — and it’s down to a palatable $21 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

While it’s already a great deal at $25, this turntable is marked down to $21 for Amazon Prime members. And since it’ll help cut down on the amount of rotting food in your fridge, you’ll likely end up saving even more money in the long run.

Why do I need this? 🤔

How many times have you reached for the mayo jar, only to knock over the soy sauce? And we’re all guilty of forgetting about a jar of jam in the corner that winds up sprouting some very unappetizing fur. With the Lamu Lazy Susan, there is no “back” of the fridge because you can spin everything for easy access. That means no more bowling with hot sauce bottles or wasting food.

Its thoughtful design includes suction cup feet and a lockable mode for stability, and since it’s the same shape as a fridge shelf, it utilizes space more efficiently than circular versions. You’ll just want to make sure you have an area of at least 17.5″ x 13″ to place it in.

On that note, this turntable can be used in other parts of your home, like under the sink for cleaning supplies or inside your cabinets. In short, it’s a helper anywhere you’d rather not have to dig around to find what you’re looking for.

Turntables aren’t just for DJs anymore … though a fortuitous turn on this might have you rejoicing, “That’s my jam!” (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This doodad is already helping over 2,500 five-star fans keep their fridges tidy.

Pros 👍

One happy buyer called it “a game-changer in the world of kitchen organization,” adding, “the standout feature is the effortless way it brings order to my refrigerator. No more reaching or rummaging to find items — just a quick spin, and everything is at my fingertips. … It’s like having a mini revolution in my fridge, making daily tasks more efficient and enjoyable.”

“Gone are the days of old sauces, jars and containers getting stuck in the back of the fridge to turn into a forgotten fuzzy science experiment,” shared another chill customer. “This amazing turntable makes everything on the tray really easy to grab and find; we are a lot less wasteful because we have access to it all on the turntable. We love it!”

“I ordered two of these: one for the pantry and one for the fridge,” wrote a third fan. “I’m very pleased with them. The unique turning and rectangular shape allow for items that wouldn’t usually work on a regular lazy Susan. They handle weight and turn easily with a double stack of cans on top.”

Cons 👎

“The one relatively small challenge is that you have to get used to how to turn it properly, since it’s not a circle and kinda has to move outward as you turn it,” noted a reviewer. “NBD; I don’t think a smooth, one-directional turn would be physically possible without making it practically useless.”

“It is a super-handy lazy Susan,” wrote a final fan. “A lot more space than a round one. Only thing that was a pain was attaching the suction cups.”

Psst: Here’s another nifty rotating storage device if you want to go another round (heh) with kitchen organization.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

