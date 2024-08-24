Shoppers in their 60s and 70s say their secret to looking younger is this $7 collagen cream

We love anti-aging treatments, but it seems like you have to use multiple products to address different skin issues. Some work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while others help smooth and firm sagging skin or keep it hydrated and glowing. Ready to streamline your beauty routine? While you can continue to shell out hundreds of dollars for a slew of serums and creams, thousands of skin-care fans say you need only one: L’Oreal Collagen Moisturizer, on sale for just $7, down from $11 — that’s nearly 40% off.

Amazon More than 44,000 shoppers say this collagen cream is amazing for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $7 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At $7, this super-highly rated collagen moisturizer from L’Oreal is an incredible bargain — this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this fan favorite all year. With this formula, you’re getting an intensive skin treatment to moisturize skin and smooth wrinkles and fine lines.

Why do I need this? 🤔

L’Oreal Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer is packed with powerful ingredients like collagen, shea butter and glycerin, which work together to hydrate, smooth and firm skin. The moisturizer won’t clog pores and is dermatologist-tested and safe to use on sensitive or allergy-prone skin — this version is even fragrance-free, so all you’re getting is the powerful formula and none of the extras.

This hearty face cream helps restore the skin’s “cushion” overnight. In a consumer study, shoppers said their skin looked smoother after just one week. And they felt their fine lines and wrinkles were less noticeable after just four weeks.

Want to scoff at the ravages of time? Act now: This deal isn’t getting any younger. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Multitudes of Amazon shoppers are fans of the fast-acting collagen cream, with many of the 45,000-plus five-star reviewers highlighting how it brightens and moisturizes their skin.

Pros 👍

“This moisturizer absorbs well and makes my skin feel young and healthy,” said one nearly 60-year-old shopper.

“Being 70 and a product person, I have tried every moisturizer on my face on the market. … This L’Oreal product has been by far the game-changer,” raved a smitten buyer. “It keeps my face moisturized all day and night, isn’t heavy, not sticky. It is perfect under foundation or alone. I absolutely love it and won’t be wasting money on any others.”

Even octogenarians have sung its praises: “I have used this moisturizer for what seems like forever. I’m now in my mid-80s, and people who don’t know me think I’m in my late 60s or early 70s. They always ask me what my secret is, and I tell them about this moisturizer.”

And if these glowing reviews still haven’t convinced you, another shopper says it’s so effective, that they called it their “holy grail.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers have singled out a particular feature as a drawback. “It is very thick and heavy, so I only use it every other day,” said one. Another user added, “It is exceptionally thick and a bit greasy when first applied, but sinks into the skin nicely.”

Your mileage may vary on how it affects your skin: “I do not see help with fine lines; however, my skin is nice and dewy-moisturized,” said a fair-minded shopper.

“Really good moisturizer if you have dry skin. I have oily skin, so it made me break out,” said a final reviewer.

Amazon Even shoppers in their 80s say people think they’re way younger than they are, thanks to this cream. $7 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream Save $11 with coupon

Style

Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan Save $29 with coupon

Source