Shoppers in their 60s love this age-defying retinol cream and it’s 40% off

If you know anything about anti-aging skincare — or skincare in general — you know that retinol is at the top of the essential-ingredient pyramid. Derived from vitamin A, it improves skin tone, reduces wrinkles and fine lines, and stimulates collagen production. A downside, though: All that power can be harsh on certain skin types. Luckily, you can reap the benefits of retinol with gentler formulas, like that in LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients to balance out retinol’s harshness, a jar can be yours now for just 18 bucks.

Amazon With retinol, aloe, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter and jojoba oil, this highly acclaimed cream helps with everything from acne to wrinkles, shoppers say. $18 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?💰

Other retinol creams can cost hundreds of dollars, which is not very sustainable if you’re a regular user. That’s why thousands of shoppers reach for this pick. This $18 deal represents a 40% markdown from its usual $30 price. It’s only ever gone a buck or two lower than this, so if you’re waiting to pounce, now is the time.

Read more: The best retinol serums of 2024 for every kind of skin

Why do I need this? 🧐

Infused with retinol, aloe, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter and jojoba oil, this wildly popular anti-aging cream works to firm and smooth skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and even out your skin tone. Its nourishing mix of ingredients makes it an indispensable ally for those with sensitive skin, according to LilyAna Naturals fans. They also say it helps with a handful of beauty concerns like signs of aging, dark spots and more.

Shoppers say it helps with a handful of beauty concerns like signs of aging, dark spots and more. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 27,000 Amazon reviewers say this affordable anti-aging cream is an essential part of their skin-care routine.

Pros 👍

“As an esthetician for over 13 years now, this product is phenomenal,” said one beauty enthusiast. “It helps to smooth the skin, tighten pores, balance skin (great for all skin types even sensitive), doesn’t leave me dry and flaking and I use it daily once a day.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“I use this before my moisturizer, and I feel it actually does help with some of the fine lines on my face,” said another five-star fan. “I also use it on my arms and the back of my hands to combat that weird crepey look. Don’t let the price fool you. It actually is good even though it’s not overly expensive.”

“Works great on my 65-year-old skin,” wrote a rave reviewer. “The results were wonderful. My skin looked more nourished, felt softer and softened some of my age lines.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say the bottle is not ideal.

“The only problem I have with this product is the pump top,” shared one shopper. “Once it stops pumping one assumes that it’s empty but it’s not. I opened up the top and there is plenty left so none will be wasted. I like this cream and will keep buying it but I wish that they would redesign the top.”

Advertisement Advertisement

As a final shopper noted: “With this bottle, one full pump is too much, so I just press slowly until I get just a little — it goes a long way!”

Amazon Fans say it helps with a handful of beauty concerns like signs of aging, dark spots and more. Save $12 with Prime $18 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Beauty

Source