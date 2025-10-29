Friday, October 31, 2025
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsSimon Yueng of Biel Crystal, was awarded KPMG's "Excellent Family Business Future...
Media News

Simon Yueng of Biel Crystal, was awarded KPMG’s “Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur”

admin
By admin
0
17

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The KPMG China Future Entrepreneur Award 2025 award ceremony was held in Shenzhen on October 24. Simon Yueng, Executive Director and Vice President of Biel Crystal, was awarded “Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur”.

The award presentation scene
The award presentation scene

This award from KPMG is a highly authoritative recognition of Simon Yueng’s leadership abilities. Simon Yueng believes that “inheritance is not copying, but evolution.” He continued his father’s pursuit of innovation and incorporated digital thinking. He is committed to breaking the “OEM path dependence” of traditional manufacturing and reshaping the industrial value chain through technological branding and globalization.

About Biel Crystal

BIEL Crystal is a leading global provider of exterior structure and module solutions for smart devices. Our products are widely used in smart digital devices, smart wearable devices, AR/VR glasses and automotive industry. Our long-term cooperation customers include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, vivo, Meta, ByteDance, Tesla, Google and so on.

With more than 30 years of technological innovation and excellent management, BIEL Crystal has become a large technology innovation group with 9 advanced production bases worldwide, with a total investment of over HK$42 billion, covering a total area of about 4.3 million square meters, employing more than 100,000 people and with an annual production capacity of 2.2 billion pieces.

Source

Previous article
Smashbox Hosts Magic Castle Dinner to Celebrate the Launch of the Photo Finish Pore-Vanishing Primer in Australia & New Zealand
Next article
Archaeologists uncover 1,600-year-old wine factory hidden near ancient mountain castle
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024