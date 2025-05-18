Monday, May 19, 2025
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleSnag a Lodge cast iron Dutch oven for just $55, plus 9...
Lifestyle

Snag a Lodge cast iron Dutch oven for just $55, plus 9 more of today’s best deals

admin
By admin
0
5

When she’s not dishing about the best chicken salad, Bethenny Frankel is getting real about the skin care products she deems worthwhile. “I’m a vitamin C girl,” Bethenny shares in one video. “I don’t drink my orange juice, but I put vitamin C serum on every day.” This Amazon favorite is one of her go-tos. “It’s great for year-round daytime [wear],” she says. “[Bright Idea is] hydrating, plumping, brightening. … Not all vitamin C is created equal!”

At nearly 50% off, it’s down to its best price in months, and it rarely dips lower than this.

Source

Previous article
Pompeii family’s desperate final moments revealed in new archaeological excavation
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024