Spirit Airlines is halting 40 routes, hires ex-Amazon network planning exec

A Spirit Airlines aircraft undergoes operations in preparation for departure at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 12, 2024.

Spirit Airlines told staff Friday that it’s suspending about 40 routes, finalizing a 25% cut to its November schedule as it scrambles to slash costs in bankruptcy and focus on profitable flights.

“While the news has been tough, we believe the clarity will help us move forward as a team,” Rana Ghosh, Spirit’s chief commercial officer, said in a note to employees, which was seen by CNBC.

Earlier this week Spirit said it plans to furlough about 1,800 flight attendants, around a third of its cabin crew members.