TCab Tech Secures B+ Round Funding to Accelerate Commercialization of E20 eVTOL in Low-Altitude Economy

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCab Tech, a pioneer in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced the successful completion of B+ round financing. The round was co-led by Grand Neo Bay Venture Capital and Chiforturne Venture Capital, both capitals will provide strategic support to the company bolstering the company’s commercialization efforts in the low-altitude economy across Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region. To date, TCab Tech has raised around $100 million in total funding.

Being the first Chinese company specializing in tilt-rotor eVTOL configuration, TCab Tech has solidified its eVTOL advancement by becoming the nation’s first eVTOL developer which has completed the certification basis (G1 Issue Paper) with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in December 2024. This milestone accelerates the certification process for its E20 eVTOL, which is poised to redefine urban and regional mobility.



E20 eVTOL demonstrates flight at the flight center

The E20 eVTOL, designed for efficiency and safety, boasts cutting-edge features that set it apart in the global market:

Speed and Capacity: With a maximum speed of 320 km/h and a payload capacity for 1 pilot plus 4 passengers, the E20 eVTOL significantly reduces intercity travel time. Tilt-Rotor Technology: The aircraft’s tilt-rotor design combines vertical takeoff capabilities with efficient fixed-wing cruising, enabling higher speed and superior energy efficiency compared to multi-rotor or lift+cruise counterparts. Advanced Charging and Safety: Equipped with an 800V ultra-fast charging system, the E20 eVTOL enables rapid turnaround times. Its safety is reinforced by redundant systems, including a six-rotor configuration and Cell-to-Wing (CTW) battery integration, ensuring higher safety level even in critical scenarios. Low Noise and Sustainability: Optimized low-noise propellers and pure electric solution align with global decarbonization goals, making the E20 eVTOL an eco-friendly urban mobility solution.

The new funding will drive TCab Tech’s industrialization plan and further strengthen partnerships to develop vertiport infrastructure and regional air routes. Investors will also contribute expertise in low-altitude economy policies and cross-industry resources, positioning the company to dominate the Yangtze River Delta’s emerging aerial mobility market.

