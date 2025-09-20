Texas Tech vs. Utah college football game: Start time, TV channel and more

No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders will visit the No. 16 Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday for a Big 12 matchup between two of the conference’s strongest teams out of the gate. Both teams are currently 3-0 as we head into Week 4. For more Big 12 action, there are two other conference games on Saturday, Arizona State vs. Baylor, and Kansas vs. West Virginia.

The Texas Tech vs. Utah game will also be the site of Fox’s Big Noon Saturday broadcast, so you can tune in starting at 8 a.m. to see all the pre-game coverage live from Rice-Eccles Stadium. Here’s how to watch the Texas Tech vs. Utah game and what to know about how to watch the entire NCAAF season.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Utah:

Date: Saturday, September 20

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: FOX One, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and more

Texas Tech vs. Utah game time:

Texas Tech vs. Utah kicks off at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT this Saturday, Sept. 20.

Texas Tech vs. Utah game channel:

You can watch coverage of this week’s Texas Tech vs. Utah game on FOX.

Where to watch the Texas Tech vs. Utah game without cable:

You can tune into the Texas Tech vs. Utah game on FOX, which is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and the new FOX One streaming platform, which has every FOX channel, including FOX, FOX Sports and Fox News all in one place.

FOX One is a new streaming service from FOX that launched on August 21. With a subscription to FOX One, you can tune in to all your favorite FOX channels like FOX News, FOX Sports, FOX Weather, FS1, FS2, FOX Business, FOX Deportes, Big Ten Network (B1G), and local FOX stations all in one place. FOX One offers live programming, as well as shows and movies on demand. At launch, the base price for FOX One will cost $19.99 a month, or you can save with an annual subscription for $199.99. FOX Nation fans can even bundle it with FOX One for $24.99 a month, or opt for an annual subscription which nets out to $19.99/month – that’s like getting a year of FOX Nation free. $19.99/month at FOX

DirecTV Stream’s Choice tier (currently $105.98/month with fees) gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Plus the Choice tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty of local RSNs. The best part is, currently you can try all this out for free. So if you’re interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for football season, but aren’t ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. You’ll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose. Try free at DirecTV

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NFL Network, and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans but it’s one of the most comprehensive ways to catch tons of NCAA games this season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Right now the platform is offering a free 7-day trial so you can check out everything the platform has to offer, risk-free. Try it free at Fubo

NCAAF Week 4 schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 18

7:30 p.m. | Rice at Charlotte | ESPN

Friday, Sept. 19

6 p.m. | Columbia at Lafayette | ESPN+

7:30 p.m. | Tulsa at Oklahoma State | ESPN

8 p.m. | Iowa at Rutgers | FOX

Saturday, Sept. 20

12 p.m. | Syracuse at Clemson | ESPN

12 p.m. | SMU at TCU | ESPN2

12 p.m. | Maryland at Wisconsin | NBC

12 p.m. | No. 17 Texas Tech at No. 16 Utah | FOX

12 p.m. | Arkansas at Memphis | ABC

12 p.m. | South Carolina State at South Florida | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Wofford at Virginia Tech | ESPN+/ACC Extra

12 p.m. | Bowling Green at Louisville | ACC Network

12 p.m. | UNLV at Miami (Ohio) | ESPNU

12 p.m. | North Texas at Army | CBSSN

12:45 p.m. | UAB at No. 15 Tennessee | SEC Network

1 p.m. | Wagner at Central Michigan | ESPN+

3 p.m.| Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon | Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m. | Purdue at No. 24 Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock

3:30 p.m. | Kent State at No. 7 Florida State | ACC Network

3:30 p.m. | No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma | ABC

3:30 p.m. | Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss | ESPN

3:30 p.m. | No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska | CBS/Paramount+

3:30 p.m. | North Carolina at UCF | FOX

3:30 p.m. | Ball State at UConn | CBSSN

3:30 p.m. | James Madison at Liberty | ESPNU

3:30 p.m. | Louisiana at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Troy at Buffalo | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Toledo at Western Michigan | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Ohio | ESPN+

4 p.m. | NC State at Duke | ESPN2

4:15 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Mississippi State | SEC Network

4:30 p.m. | Temple at No. 18 Georgia Tech | The CW Network

5 p.m. | Idaho at San Jose State | Mountain West Network

6 p.m. | Delaware at FIU | ESPN+

6 p.m. | Arkansas State at Kennesaw State | ESPN+

6 p.m. | Duquesne at Akron | ESPN+

6 p.m.| West Virginia at Kansas | FS1

7 p.m. | South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri | ESPN

7 p.m. | Murray State at Jacksonville State | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Marshall at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+

7 p.m. | UT Martin at Missouri State | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Nevada at Western Kentucky | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Boise State at Air Force | CBSSN

7 p.m. | Maine at Georgia Southern | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at South Alabama | ESPN+

7:30 p.m. | Florida at No. 4 Miami (Fla.) | The CW Network

7:30 p.m. | No. 9 Illinois at No.19 Indiana | NBC

7:30 p.m. | Georgia State at No. 20 Vanderbilt | ESPNU

7:30 p.m. | Arizona State at Baylor | FOX

7:30 p.m. | Washington at Washington State | CBS

7:30 p.m. | Stanford at Virginia | ACC Network

7:30 p.m. | BYU at East Carolina | ESPN2

7:30 p.m. | Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+

7:45 p.m. | SE Louisiana at No. 3 LSU | SEC Network

8 p.m. | Sam Houston at No. 8 Texas | ESPN+/SECN+

8 p.m. | Nicholls at Texas State | ESPN+

8 p.m.| McNeese at Utah State | Mountain West Network

9 p.m. | UL Monroe at UTEP | ESPN+

9:30 p.m.| UTSA at Colorado State | FS1

10:15 p.m. | Wyoming at Colorado | ESPN

10:30 p.m. | Cal at San Diego State | CBSSN

11 p.m. | Michigan State at No. 25 USC | FOX

11:59 p.m. | Fresno State at Hawai’i | Spectrum Sports

How to watch NCAAF games in 2025:

NCAA football games will air across ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and the college conference networks. If you don’t have cable, it can be tricky to keep up with your favorite team. Here’s what we recommend to stream NCAA football in 2025.

