TGE’s Films become a Global Brand in the Entertainment Industry to Shine Bright at the Box Office

PARIS and NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD” or the “Group”), alongside The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital (NYSE: HKD), jointly announced that following its premier as the opening film at the Shanghai International Film Festival on June 21st, TGE’s latest release, “She’s Got No Name”, has gained remarkable momentum over the past five days and is poised for great success.

The film achieved great success on its opening day pre-sale, ranking first in both box office revenue and audience turnout among all releases during the 2025 summer movie season in China. As of today, its total pre-sale box office has exceeded RMB30 million (USD4.2 million). The anticipation surrounding the film has been exceptional, making it the most expected release of the season. Notably, it has become a leading hit in smaller cities in China and has garnered strong interest from female audiences and young viewers—underscoring its broad appeal and widespread popularity.

From a marketing perspective, the movie campaign has generated significant global attention, reaching over 1.3 billion people. The film has topped Douyin’s trending topic list and secured fourth place on Weibo’s hot search chart, highlighting its strong momentum and influential presence.

In addition to “She’s Got No Name”, TGE’s upcoming film “My First of May” held a special preview screening on Father’s Day, June 21st. The tickets for the preview event sold out in no time very quickly, reflecting strong audience interest. It also received an enthusiastic response, with viewers expressing deep emotional resonance with the heartfelt father-daughter story portrayed in the film.

In addition to the two highly anticipated films, TGE has established a proven track record of success in the past few years, consistently resonating with audiences and achieving strong box office performance.

About The Generation Essentials Group (formerly known as World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc.)

The Generation Essentials Group, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L’Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as “Twitter”) at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

