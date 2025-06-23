TGT Technology Global Launches Innovative Cross-Border eSIM Solution at MWC2025, Delivering Seamless Connectivity for Japanese Travelers

SHANGHAI, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TGT Technology Global, a global cloud communications platform, unveiled its cross-border eSIM communication solution at MWC 2025. Designed for Japanese outbound travelers, the solution provides more convenient, economical, and stable international connectivity — eliminating costly roaming fees and complex SIM card switching.

Convenient and flexible, can be customized with tens of thousands of SKUs. Users do not need to replace physical SIM cards, can switch communication services of different countries through mobile phone settings, greatly simplifying communication needs for international travel; users can select different operators and network packages as needed, enjoying more personalized communication services.

200+ countries coverage with seamless connectivity. Global network coverage supports use in 200+ countries/regions, 1000+ data package SKUs, one card travels smoothly worldwide without worries; instant activation, automatically connects to network upon landing, avoiding “disconnection anxiety”.

Multi-country resources, premium experience. Intelligently accesses local optimal 4G/5G networks, intelligent network algorithms ensure high-speed stable, low-latency network experience, smoothly supports key applications like navigation, video, payment; supports smart phones, tablets, smart watches and other devices, meeting business, travel, entertainment full-scenario needs.

Comperitive Price. Direct connection with local operators avoids high international roaming fees, provides localized data pricing, reduces costs and increases efficiency; eSIM embedded in devices, built-in high-level encryption mechanisms guarantee user communication security and data privacy, making global smooth connection more reassuring.

TGT has collaborated with Japanese travel agencies, airlines, and OTA platforms. Enhanced services will launch in Summer 2025, advancing “seamless global connectivity” for Japanese users. Future innovations will make cross-border communication smarter and more accessible.

Learn more: https://www.tugegroup.com

Partnerships: sales@51tgt.com

About TGT Technology Global

TGT is committed to building a leading global cloud communications platform. The company seizes opportunities in the AI era, adhering to the strategy of “Globalization, Platformization, and AI Empowerment”, building a global cloud communication service platform through independent innovation, committed to achieving one-stop aggregation and interconnection of global networks, providing the global smart industry with “high-performance, high-efficiency, cost-effective” one-stop data connectivity, operational management, and value-added services based on communication capabilities,building a hub center for global wireless connections.

