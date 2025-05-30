The 3 best blenders for 2025, tested and reviewed

Like clockwork, once I see spring flowers blooming, I start thinking about freshly made smoothies for breakfast or as an afternoon snack. It’s an easy way to pack nutritious fruit, vegetables and protein into your diet, and when backyard entertaining revs up, a good frozen drink or slushy really hits the spot. Of course, that’s assuming your blender is able to pulverize tough ingredients and ice — but if it’s not, consider an upgrade. The best blenders for 2025 make all these treats and more with just the push of a button.

As a culinary school graduate, kitchen gear expert and mom of two, I took on the assignment of testing these appliances with enthusiasm. I love a smoothie and the occasional frozen margarita, and having a homemade salad dressing on hand that holds its emulsion is so much better than reaching for a bottled version.

Quick Overview

After researching dozens of blenders, I narrowed down the testing pool to eight popular picks. I ruled out immersion blenders, cordless blenders and single-serve blenders (though we’ll be testing them down the road). Instead, I focused on full-size blenders with large pitchers (40 ounces or more), though some worked with personal-size cups, too. In all the models, I looked for a powerful motor, a variety of speeds (not necessarily pre-set functions) and value. Based on my testing, you should expect to spend over $100 for a quality blender — but you don’t necessarily need to veer into Vitamix prices for a good one! My picks for the best blenders are easy to use and produce excellent smoothies, frozen drinks, soups, sauces and more.

Table of contents

Best blenders of 2025

Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo Power: 1,800 watts | Capacity: 64 oz. | Extras included: Tamper | Warranty: 5 years The Cleanblend is a powerhouse appliance at a reasonable price. With a 1,800-watt motor and stainless steel blades and bearing (which increase traction and power), you can blend almost anything. It made perfectly velvety smoothies with frozen fruit, ice, peanut butter, kale (with ribs and all) and sticky dates. It crushed ice for frozen drinks and made a uniform vinaigrette emulsion in seconds. And on low speed, it can shred chicken, make salsa and more. The BPA-free Tritan plastic tapered pitcher (this shape helps create a strong vortex) holds a generous 64 ounces and rests easily on the base without the need for locking or twisting. It has a grippy rubber handle I appreciate because wet hands and a full pitcher of smoothie can be a dangerous combo. A blender with a very powerful motor and a five-year warranty for under 200 bucks is an excellent investment for smoothie-lovers! Pros Makes exceptionally creamy smoothies

Powerful motor

Simple controls

Quieter than most blenders Cons Assembled height is 19.5 inches

Pitcher and lid are handwash-only $177 at Amazon

Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo Power: 1,200 watts | Capacity: 64 oz. | Extras included: Tamper, 32-oz. cup, 24-oz. handled cup, two to-go lids | Warranty: 1 year When you think of Nutribullet, the brand’s personal capsule-style blender probably comes to mind, but the brand’s full-size version is a real value. It comes with a 64-ounce BPA-free pitcher, two super-useful single-serve to-go cups (one with a Stanley-style handle) with lids and a tamper. I found the control panel a bit more complicated than the Cleanblend and Vitamix, which both feature speed dials. This one has three speed buttons, an extract button and a pulse button. The extract button functions as a preset for smoothies that shuts off automatically when the machine is done blending, which is nice to have if you’re multitasking in the kitchen. Overall, the Nutribullet performed very well making smoothies and vinaigrette emulsions and crushing ice. This may sound quirky, but it blended the smoothies almost too much, meaning it lacked a bit of body and fluffiness — but this is by no means a dealbreaker. At $50 less than our top pick, it’s a solid buy. Pros Blends exceedingly well

Includes useful accessories

Affordable Cons Smoothies lacked fluffy texture

Warranty is shorter than others $100 at Wayfair

Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo Power: 1,400 watts | Extras included: Tamper | Capacity: 48 oz. | Warranty: 5 years You’ve likely heard the lore of the Vitamix blender experience. The rumors are true — it’s the Ferrari of blenders, and this model, the E310 Explorian, has the same powerful motor as its more expensive, well-regarded cousin, the Vitamix 5200, which has a larger 64-ounce pitcher. It features a simple control panel with a speed dial, a pulse switch and an on/off switch. I liked dialing the speed up and down, and didn’t miss the preset modes found on some other blenders. The 1,400-watt motor works as well as another blender I tested with a 1,800-watt motor. The smoothie was luxurious and free of date pieces or peanut butter smudged on the pitcher, the vinaigrette was silky and it pulverized ice easily. As for cleaning, you can fill the pitcher halfway with warm water and a few drops of dish soap and blend for about 30 seconds. If there’s oily residue, wash it in the sink with a scrub brush and more warm, soapy water. It’s certainly not a bargain, but if you’ll use it regularly and have been pining for a Vitamix for some time, this is a great entry point to the brand’s machines. Pros Powerful motor

Simple control panel

Pulverizes everything Cons Expensive

Smaller pitcher $350 at Wayfair

Factors to consider when choosing a blender

My time spent testing blenders yielded these considerations to keep in mind when you’re shopping.

Speed and efficacy: A rich and creamy smoothie should take no more than a minute to blend, and you shouldn’t have to strain out any errant chunks of food or scrape unincorporated ingredients from the sides of the pitcher. It should pulverize ice for frozen drinks and make uniform emulsions.

Dimensions: If you have limited storage space, some models may not work for you. You should consider whether or not you’ll use a blender often and if you have room for it in a cabinet or on the countertop — always check the height of the model before you commit.

Value: These appliances have a range of price points, with only a few under $100. If you know you’ll use a machine a few times a month, around $100 will get you a quality model. You’ll spend more for high-performance models with commercial-level motors, but it’ll pay off in longevity for anyone who uses their blender daily.

How we tested blenders

After opening each box, I noted if there was any setup required and how easy these appliances were to program. I gave each blender’s components and accessories a quick hand-wash with soap and water. I first tested them by making a smoothie that combined lots of different textures, including tough kale, hard frozen fruit and sticky peanut butter and dates. Then I tried a vinaigrette to see how well the oil and vinegar emulsion would hold up and plain ice cubes to see how each blender could handle frozen drinks.

I added torn kale with stems, frozen fruit, dates, peanut butter, almond and milk a few ice cubes to each blender to see how it performed. (Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo)

To rank on our list, the gadgets had to excel in the following tests:

Smoothie test: We combined kale (including stems), frozen fruit, almond milk and peanut butter and blended them to see how even the resulting smoothie texture was. If a smoothie needed to be strained, that was a dealbreaker.

Emulsion test: A great blender will emulsify, or combine two liquids, like oil and vinegar, that don’t usually mix into a stable combination that does not separate immediately after blending.

Crush test: Does the blender crush ice effectively enough to make a frozen slushy or margarita?

Other blenders we tested

Ninja Detect Power Blender Pro + ($180): Our runner-up, this blender is an excellent appliance, but the control panel and modes are a bit confusing. Like with some other blenders, it has both a dial and presets, and though I preferred using the former, I can appreciate the multiple options. While not a dealbreaker, the removable blade is one more thing to keep track of and must be handled very carefully. The pitcher and parts are dishwasher-safe.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender ($200): This was one of the clunkier blenders I tried. It has a 50-ounce pitcher, a 1,100-watt motor, three speeds and two preset buttons. The lid was so tough to pry open after blending that I ended up splattering smoothie all over my face and shirt (and, yes, I used the handy lid assist ring). This machine was not the best at smoothies, leaving some uneven texture, though it worked well for vinaigrettes and crushing ice.

Welcome to the smoothie shop, aka my home kitchen. (Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo)

KitchenAid K150 3-Speed Ice Crushing Blender ($200): This 48-ounce blender with a 650-watt motor does crush ice very well and would make an excellent frozen daiquiri, but it wasn’t the best for smoothies — unless you love berry seeds. It has a straightforward control panel with a three-speed dial, and it comes with two personal blender cups with to-go lids, which are nice to have but may not be worth the steep price tag.

Cuisinart Smart Power Duet ($124): This combo blender/food processor from Cuisinart has a 40-ounce glass pitcher and a 500-watt motor and a lower profile than some others I tried. I found the control panel a bit chaotic with so many buttons to choose from. It’s a good choice for someone with little kitchen storage space who makes smoothies only occasionally and wants a multi-tasking appliance, as it also has a 3-cup mini-food processor attachment.

Oster Classic Series Heritage Blender ($100): This budget-friendly blender looks like a classic retro appliance, probably because Oster was one of the first brands to make a blender. It was one of only two I tried with a glass pitcher (50-ounce), as opposed to plastic. It features a 700-watt motor and a removable blade base. I unwittingly twisted the base loose from the pitcher while attempting to make a smoothie, and it leaked all over my counter and floor. This appliance also emitted a burning rubber smell.

Blender FAQs

How do I clean my blender?

Many blenders have pitchers and parts that are dishwasher-safe, and some must be hand-washed and dried. Our advice is to hand-wash even dishwasher-safe pitchers and parts as it will prolong the life of your blender and won’t take long, especially after using it to make smoothies, soups, slushies or anything that isn’t particularly oily. A quick and easy solution is to fill the pitcher halfway with warm, soapy water and blend it for 30 to 60 seconds. If there’s still food or oil residue, clean it in the sink with a long-handled bottle brush and some more soapy water. Dry everything with a dish towel (carefully!) before storing it.

What is a tamper?

A tamper is a rod-like tool that pushes ingredients down towards the blade during processing to help dislodge stuck ingredients and burst air bubbles that can form in thick purees. Some blenders (such as the Cleanblend, Vitamix and Nutribullet) come with a tamper.

We received complimentary samples of some products and purchased others ourselves, but we reviewed all products using the same objective criteria.

