The 35 best Walmart Memorial Day deals to shop this weekend — save up to 75% on summer essentials, outdoor faves and more

Best Walmart deals: Garden
With six different spaces, you can organize flowers and herbs just how you want them. This’ll look great on a patio, porch or balcony while taking up very little real estate. The plastic bins are food safe and feature drainage holes to prevent overwatering.
Before you head out for a picnic in the park, a tailgate bash or even a walk to the grocery store, get prepped with this handy collapsible cart, now on mega sale! It has a capacity of 330 pounds, ensuring you’ll no longer have to suffer from backaches trying to carry around your heaviest items. And it folds up, making it easy to store in the offseason.
Keep rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ with this useful cart, which allows any gardener to hitch a ride (and we do mean any — it can handle up to 330 pounds). That means no more lugging heavy bags and tools, and no constant moving and bending over while gardening — just keep it rollin’!
Best Walmart outdoor deals
The key to any summer gathering is a selection of chilled drinks — so bring the party with you wherever you go, courtesy of this classic hard-side cooler. It can fit a lot inside (up to 76 cans) and pretty much guarantees your favorite bevs and snacks stay cold for hours on end, no matter how sunny the day.
A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It’s battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease.
Take shelter from the summer sun with this mega-wide shade-bringer. There are 14 colors to choose from, so you’re bound to find a match for your outdoor furniture — it’s also fade-proof, windproof and water-resistant.
Free yourself from gasoline! This battery-powered electric machine has a 40-volt motor and push-button start. It also adjusts to seven cutting heights and has foldable handles for easy storage. Plus, it seamlessly transitions to the backup battery after the first one runs down, eliminating downtime and allowing for an uninterrupted backyard trim.
Best Walmart deals: Vacuums
Don’t let this vac’s lightweight construction fool you — it’s a cleaning powerhouse, sucking up embedded dirt, dust and debris from every surface in your home with what we imagine would be a smile on its face. The included Helix dirt separation system helps keep filters fresh and new for longer, and five height settings allow cleaning on almost any surface.
Cracks, crevices and stubborn surfaces can’t elude the power of this lightweight handheld vac. Cleverly engineered, this 1.5-pound vac is great for “detailing” a room — catching all those spots that a broom and dustpan miss, making short work of any little mishaps. It even comes with a duster crevice tool for couches and car seats and a pet tool for sucking up pet hair without scuffing up hardwood floors.
This hybrid has a bevy of modes (including spot and edge cleaning) so you can rest easy knowing it’s picking up all the dust, debris and pet hair without your having to lift a finger. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant too.
Designed with pets in mind, this vac is your key to cleaning up after Fido with speed and ease. Its specialized cleaning tools work to suck up even the most embedded pet hair on carpets, upholstery and more, and the vacuum’s massive 3XL capacity allows you to clean your entire home without having to pause to empty the dust cup.
Best Walmart deals: TVs and home entertainment
There’s a whole summer of baseball and catching up on all our favorite TV and streaming movies in front of us. If you’re still not rocking a sufficiently brilliant set, let us introduce you to the Hisense 43-inch 4K Smart TV. The television has crisp, clear, high-def picture quality and comes with a Google Assistant button on the remote to help you find and stream thousands of movies and shows.
A 75-inch smart TV for under $450? Yep, it’s real — and it’s glorious. This offering from Onn has 4K ultra high definition and easy access to your favorite movies, shows, apps and more thanks to the built-in Roku interface. It even works with a variety of smart home setups, like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
This stellar set is undeniably sleek — with a near edge-to-edge 65-inch display (more picture, less frame). The Quantum Dot technology makes colors pop, bringing movie-theater vibes right to your couch. You have Google on deck for the full smart TV experience, and if you’re a gamer, you’ll love Game Mode Plus, which brings state-of-the-art tech to the table.
This super set from Samsung is quite special. Here’s why: It has a brilliant 55-inch QLED display with remarkable Ultra HD resolution at 2160p — ideal for large living rooms or the ultimate man cave. Impressive features abound, like HDR settings for bright color contrast and inky black levels. And it’s awesome for gaming!
Best Walmart deals: Tech
These solar lights are equipped with sensors that automatically turn them on when they detect motion — very handy when you get home after dark and can’t see a thing. Plus, they’ll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over or have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There’s no need for chargers or batteries; the sun will juice them up all day long.
There’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to enjoy your favorite tunes by the pool or on the beach because your go-to speaker can’t handle a little bit of splashback. There’s a solution: This clever waterproof Bluetooth speaker, which you can take in the water with you. We don’t suggest submerging it, but throw it on a little floatie and let it do its thing — and you can enjoy it in the shower afterward!
A palm-size profile with theater-size projection — that’s what you get with this diminutive dynamo. Offering HD resolution and support for 4K video playback, you’ll enjoy your favorite movies, shows and more anywhere you go. It’ll easily link to multiple devices, and Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pair wireless speakers, a great way to add some oomph to your movie-watching experience.
At $210, this machine is a steal with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB internal drive that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power and capacity. It’s everything you need to work from home and keep your boss impressed. It also boasts up to eight hours of battery life and greatly improved airflow.
Best Walmart deals: Home
In case you haven’t noticed, allergy season is in full bloom, and having an air purifier around can help mitigate those annoying sniffles and itchy eyes. This one boasts a three-stage filtration system that captures 99.97% of airborne particles in rooms up to 350 square feet.
If you’d like to always sleep on the cool side of the pillow, it’s time you got a pair of these. They’re made with high-quality shredded memory foam and designed to let air easily travel through the pillow and help regulate body temperature while you snooze. Sultry summer nights, you’ve met your match!
We feel those temperatures rising — are you ready to swelter? If not, we suggest grabbing this inexpensive tower fan from Dreo. It’ll effectively distribute airflow throughout your room with 90-degree oscillation and a unique air-duct design to minimize noise.
This lightweight hard-shell luggage set is everything you need to stay organized while getting away. Each case has four-way spinner wheels and an adjustable handle for easy maneuvering, plus TSA-approved locks for added security.
Best Walmart deals: Kitchen
Whether you’re mixing up a smoothie or blending a slushy, you’ll do it with ease with this powerful little number from Hamilton Beach. The 40-ounce glass jar is ideal for whipping up a slew of refreshing beverages — you’ll be the star of any cookout when you bring out a whole pitcher of summery sips.
Many blenders take up a ton of counter space, and they’re heavy, especially if you’re only making something for yourself. Personal blenders like the Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Personal Blender solve that problem — this compact blender churns out a cup of whatever you’re mixing up. Though small, it packs a punch, easily crushing ice and pulverizing fruits and veggies, all while extracting those sought-after nutrients and vitamins.
Slight in size but big in usefulness, the K-Slim + Iced serves up both hot coffee and brews over ice, so you can enjoy a warming cup by the fire pit at night or a refreshing, cold pick-me-up in the a.m. You can make up to four 8-ounce cups before needing to refill the water reservoir, and at less than 5 inches wide, this multitasker will take up just a little bit of real estate on your kitchen counter.
With seven magical frozen treat modes, along with two-pint containers and lids, this appliance was already a good deal at full price, especially compared to how much a person — and especially a family — can spend on smoothie runs and specialty ice creams. But now, at $50 off, there’s no reason not to grab one for the warmer months ahead!
Best Walmart deals: Style
These shorts are a good fit for a variety of shapes, and they’re comfortable for around the house or more relaxing activities like vacations. These are the kind of shorts you’ll find yourself reaching for even when you don’t need them. They’re made with a soft, durable cotton-poly blend, and they have a wide elastic waistband and a drawstring for a secure, comfy fit.
The square-neck cut and flowy silhouette of this tank are sooo flattering, and we love the variety of colors, too — choose from black, blue, green, patterns and pastels in sizes S-3XL.
Both fashionable and functional, this maxi is just right for dressing up or down, depending on the occasion — wear it with a jean jacket and strappy sandals for a cute Sunday-brunch look, or with slip-on sneakers and a sun hat for a laid-back beachy vibe. It comes in 20 colors, so there’s probably an option you’ll love.
If you like puttering around the garden or patio in total comfort, we suggest picking up a pair (or two) of these popular Crocs, available in unisex sizes and a variety of colors. They’ll keep your feet comfy, and the solid colors and laid-back style make them easy to pair with any casual outfit.
Best Walmart deals: Beauty and wellness
This viral favorite has fans raving that the Vitamin C-rich formula helps to quench dry lips and smooth out flaky dead skin overnight. Talk about beauty sleep!
Olay’s anti-aging face cream is designed to deliver powerful moisturizing ingredients deep into the skin’s surface, improving texture and elasticity. This cult-favorite face cream contains amino-peptide complex II and key anti-aging ingredients like carob extract, vitamin B3 and niacinamide.
If your current toothbrush isn’t cutting it, this electric one will leave your teeth cleaner than you could have imagined possible. To accomplish this noble task, it uses a whopping 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. You’ll also get eight brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own.
Much like its popular multitasking hair dryer, this hot brush from Nexpure brings an array of talents to your hair care regimen — it’ll add shine and volume in a single step. Ionic technology helps reduce heat damage and frizz while locking in moisture. Oh, and it’s $87 off!
