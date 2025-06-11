The best boxing gloves for 2025, tested and reviewed

Boxing delivers the ultimate one-two punch of feel-good benefits, boosting not only physical health but mental health too. A regular boxing routine improves cardiovascular health, full-body strength, muscle tone, endurance and coordination, all while providing a fun and powerful way to relieve stress. In fact, a 2022 report shows that no-contact boxing helps to elevate mood, confidence and concentration and can even quell the symptoms of depression, anxiety and PTSD. Just remember, safety comes first, which means it’s imperative to find the best boxing gloves for you.

I learned this lesson the hard way. After my first boxing class, I left drenched in sweat, feeling strong and less anxious — but the next day, my wrists and knuckles were hurting big time. My boxing gloves simply didn’t cut it.

“Using quality gear makes all the difference,” says boxing coach Ray Montalvo, co-founder of Squared Circle Retreats. “When picking out boxing gloves, you want to focus on fit, purpose and quality.” What you choose will depend on your own needs as well. “Different gloves serve different purposes,” he explains. Some gloves are designed for sparring, while others are meant for hitting a heavy bag. No matter what, though, opt for a high-quality pair. “They’ll last longer and protect your hands better,” he says.

Whether you’re just starting out or you’re a seasoned pro, the best boxing gloves can make all the difference when you’re hitting a heavy bag or sparring with a partner. To help you find the perfect pair, we first spoke to several experienced boxers, coaches and fitness instructors for their insights, then we strapped on 15 pairs of boxing gloves, threw several thousand punches and determined our favorites.

Table of contents

Best boxing gloves overall

More boxing gloves we like for 2025

Types of boxing gloves

Boxing gloves vary by weight, closure style (laced or hook-and-loop) and intended use. While each type serves a specific purpose, many boxers use them interchangeably based on personal preference.

Training gloves: These are the all-purpose workhorses of boxing gloves. “Versatile and well-padded for both bag work and sparring,” says Kyle Shneider, former VP of experience for Title Boxing Club and BoxUnion. They feature stiff wrist support and thick, dense padding across the knuckles.

Bag gloves: Heavy bag gloves are typically lighter with a more flexible wrist than other models. “They also have less padding to enhance feel and technique,” says Shneider. Some may feature an open thumb, which can help you form a fist. These are perfect for those who want to improve technique and speed. However, if you’re a beginner — or want to hit a heavy bag as hard as possible — choose a more substantial, heavily padded glove.

Sparring gloves: It’s safety first with sparring gloves. They’re heavily padded to protect both you and your opponent, and they tend to be larger than other types of boxing gloves.

Competition gloves: While sparring gloves are meant for practice fights, competition gloves are intended for actual boxing matches. They’re usually lace-up, slimmer and feature good wrist support, but “they have minimal padding for maximum impact,” Shneider explains, noting that in a competition you want your opponent to feel every jab.

Muay Thai gloves: Similar to training gloves, Muay Thai gloves are good for bag work and sparring. The main difference is that Muay Thai gloves have a rounder shape with more padding at the top and sides. They also have a more flexible palm allowing for greater hand movement.

Factors to consider when purchasing boxing gloves

When choosing boxing gloves, consider both purpose and budget. Ask yourself “how much protection do I need?” advises Bethany Keepman, a certified personal trainer in Chanhassen, Minn. The answer should guide your decision. Key factors include:

Fit: “The first thing to consider is how the gloves feel,” says Ryan McGivern, a certified personal trainer, boxing coach and founder of Meraki Box in Rapid City, S.D. “Start with fit and feel, then look at how well they protect your hands while hitting the bag or sparring with a partner.”

Weight: “The weight of a glove is based on how much padding it has,” explains K.L. Doty, an amateur boxer in Chicago. Lighter gloves that are between 8 and 10 ounces are great for competitions, while heavier ones at 12 to 16 ounces are better for training and sparring.

Padding: Foam, gel or horsehair are the usual padding options for boxing gloves, and each has benefits and drawbacks. Foam, the most common type of padding, offers good protection and shock absorption. Gel is typically softer and evenly dispersed across your knuckles for a more comfortable feel. Horsehair, a far less common padding material, is more breathable and lightweight.

Material: While you can find a good pair of gloves made of synthetic leather, vinyl or neoprene, Dani Burrell, founding trainer at Rumble in Los Angeles, notes that genuine leather “is the best material for durability.”

Closure: Boxing gloves come with either hook-and-loop or lace-tie closures. Hook-and-loop gloves offer quick, easy adjustment and removal. Lace-tie gloves provide a tighter fit but require assistance to put on.

Wrist support: While a proper fit provides basic wrist stability, look for gloves with enhanced features like extra padding and built-in splinting around the wrist. Double straps and extended wrist cuffs offer additional support and comfort.

How we chose

Our search for the best boxing gloves started with expert consultations: We gathered insights from boxing coaches, instructors and other fitness professionals. After researching 30 options across both major and boutique brands, we narrowed our selection to 15 top contenders for hands-on testing.

Two experienced boxers, each with over three years in the ring, put these gloves through rigorous evaluation. They assessed key factors including fit, protection, comfort and style. Testing focused on initial feel, wrist support, shock absorption, breathability, durability and maintenance — all crucial elements in identifying truly worthwhile gloves.

Other products we tested

Maroon Bell the Pop Leather Gloves: These gloves ($159) have an extended cuff length, which gives extra wrist support and protection. But the longer wrist straps made them harder to put on.



Venum Challenger 2.0: Another affordable option at about $45, we love how comfortable and breathable these gloves are, but they lacked shock absorption, particularly during a heavy bag training.

Fairtex BGV1 Muay Thai Boxing Glove: We love how much wrist and thumb support these gloves offer, along with how light they feel, but once again, the shock absorption is not where it should be.

FAQs

How do I know what size boxing gloves to get?

Boxing glove sizes are based on hand circumference. To figure out your ideal size, wrap a tape measure around your knuckles, then match your measurement to the brand’s sizing chart. It’s also a good idea to “always try gloves on with hand wraps to make sure they fit snugly,” Montalvo says. “A good fit means better control and protection.”

How do I break in new boxing gloves?

“With light bag work and mitt sessions, the gloves will gradually mold to your hands,” says Montalvo. Regular use naturally softens the padding, increasing comfort over time. To speed up the process, McGivern recommends “fully opening your hands one at a time” to stretch the material.

How should I clean my boxing gloves?

With a mild, fragrance-free soap and warm water, wipe the outside of your gloves. While there are several ways to clean the inside, Doty recommends “putting a little bit of baking soda in each glove and letting it sit overnight before shaking them out” to help absorb odors. You can also simply stick a dryer sheet in each glove to help absorb sweat — or use a charcoal glove deodorizer. No matter what you use, it’s crucial to let your gloves air out after use and cleaning.

How often should I clean my boxing gloves?

Ideally, you should wipe them down and let them air out after each use. After all, “boxing gloves absorb a lot of sweat, so it is important to clean them often to prevent odor,” says Burrell.

Meet the experts

Dani Burrell, fitness instructor, boxing coach and founding trainer at Rumble in Los Angeles

K.L. Doty, amateur boxer in Chicago



Ryan McGivern, certified personal trainer, boxing coach and founder of Meraki Box in Rapid City, S.D.

Ray Montalvo, boxing coach and co-founder of Squared Circle Retreats

Kyle Shneider, former VP of experience for Title Boxing Club and BoxUnion

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

