The best Cyber Monday deals under $50: Shop our favorites from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Our Place, Nordstrom and more

Here in early December, inundated with spectacular Cyber Monday sales from, well, everyone, it’s easy to assume that this is the time for big, weighty purchases. And it is — you know, if you’ve been hankering for a high-end appliance or TV, by all means, snap that up. But it bears remembering that this is also a great time to snag some products with less splashy price tags. Which brings us to the title of this story: We’re already seeing a ton of <$50 options on fan-favorite brands like Adidas, Keurig, Lululemon and Lego.

Now, as people who are constantly referencing price trackers and monitoring sales daily, we’ll be honest with you: Not all markdowns are created equal. Original prices are often boosted to make it seem like you’re saving more than you really are, and unless you’re as familiar with these products as we are, it can be difficult to decipher which deals are the real, well, deals.

But we’re here to guide you every step of the way, with regular price updates and comparisons across retailers to ensure we’re sharing only the best of the best discounts. So, ready to see what you can score for a steal? Keep scrolling and start saving!

The best Cyber Monday deals under $50

Amazon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page coupon brings it down to one of its all-time lowest prices. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, “While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn’t just ‘go off’ if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It’s also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done.” Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $16 with coupon $36 at Amazon

Amazon Enjoying a warm breakfast on a busy morning has never been so easy, thanks to this contraption that’ll make a bacon, egg and cheese (or two) without you having to wait at the drive-through. Just fill each tray with your bread, eggs, cheese and any toppings you’d like, and it’ll cook everything so that it’s nice and melty by the time you’ve gotten dressed. It doesn’t go on sale often, so add it to your cart while it’s down to one of its best prices of 2024. $36 at Amazon

Amazon We know what you’re thinking: “Do I really need a bidet?” And if you’re perfectly content shelling out for TP and wiping your bum with a scratchy sheet of paper that does a questionable job at best, the answer is no. But, in the event that you’re ready to improve your backside hygiene game, this easy-install accessory is a total game changer. Not only is it more thorough than wiping, it’ll also make you feel like you’re getting a spa treatment. It’s over 75% off — and while we’ve yet to see it listed for the “original price,” this is still as low as it’s ever been. Save $97 with Prime | Lowest price ever $30 at Amazon

Amazon Spare your friends from sitting in a car covered in fast food crumbs the next time you give them a ride. With this No. 1 bestselling car vac, you’ll be able to keep your interior looking like new, and its 16-foot cord means it’ll easily reach the trunk. It includes three attachments for getting into all sorts of spaces and weighs under 2.5 pounds. Our exclusive code 5THISWORX5 brings the price down by over 45%. Check out our full ThisWorx Car Vacuum review for more. Save $18 with code 5THISWORX5 $20 at Amazon

Amazon Got pets? You’ll want this iconic accessory in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape so you can keep using it until the cows come home. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen in years, and it’ll save you money on paper refills. Save $12 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that’s almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you’re guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you’ll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as we’ve seen it in years. Now that’s something to say “cheese!” about. Save $18 | Lowest price this year $28 at Amazon

Amazon Colorfulkoala leggings come in tons of styles that have collectively racked up tens of thousands of perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. The Dreamlux Leggings, according to the brand, feature a material that “has a special molecular structure [that makes] it comfortable to the skin and more durable and temperature-resistant than other fabrics.” I happen to love my pair; if you’re looking for leggings that are comparable to Lululemon, these are an affordable alternative (though they’re supremely comfortable in their own right). You can stock up on several colors for less than half the price of many high-end brands, which I’d very much advise doing. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you’ll get eight brush heads included — enough to last two and a half years! This 50% discount is about as low as it gets. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named the best overall pick — for more. $30 at Amazon

Amazon This little wonder might be one of the most aesthetically pleasing household appliances we’ve come across, with its wooden legs and minimalist design. But while it might look like a million bucks, it’s currently down to its best price in months. Plus, it can help lower your heating bill! In spite of its compact size, it’s quite powerful. It has two heat modes — 1000-watt high heat and 600-watt medium heat, both of which take just seconds to kick in. But it also has a cooling fan mode, meaning this isn’t a machine you’ll only pull out for a few months. At 6.3 inches tall and just over 2 pounds, it’s incredibly portable, making it a cinch to bring from room to room. And, most importantly, its safety features include overheating protection, as well as automatic shutoff should it tip over. Save $5 with Prime $25 at Amazon

Lululemon Lululemon sales are rare, which is why you’d be wise to snag this highly rated sports bra while it’s nearly $20 off. It offers medium support for cups up to size C, and the sweat-wicking fabric will help keep things dry during your workout. Functionality and comfort aside, we also love the chic crisscross straps and flattering V-neck cut. It comes in three neutrals, so go ahead and stock up. Check out our style writer’s Lululemon wishlist for more. $29 at Lululemon

Walmart Equal parts decorative and functional, this stunner will up the elegance factor of any room you place it in (and you’ll be able to give your outfit a once-over before you head out the door). More than 6,000 shoppers think it’s worthy of a perfect rating, and at over 75% off, this is one deal you’ll “reflect” on fondly. $46 at Walmart

Amazon These sneakers are just what the doctor (or a suitably accredited medical professional) ordered. We’re talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet. You can walk … and walk and walk. This shoe will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground. They’re a favorite among restaurant servers, too. They punish their feet all night long, and these sneaks are a much-needed relief. They’re cute, and when you’re working overtime, they support your feet with memory foam cushioning. And when things get messy, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical. $39 at Amazon

Walmart Rise and grind! Just kidding — with this top-selling Keurig, making coffee is as simple as filling the tank with water, popping in a K-Cup of your choice and pressing a button. Let’s face it, mornings can be hectic, and the last thing you need as you’re rushing around is an involved java-making process. This speedy brewer takes all the work out, and it’s down to just $49. $49 at Walmart

Amazon Grubby grout is no match for this handheld grime-buster, which scrubs an insane 60 times per second to spare your arms from an unnecessary workout. Essentially an electric toothbrush for your home, it can fit into all of those little hard-to-reach nooks (AKA, the dirtiest spots in the house) and comes with different heads for targeting corners, appliances and more. This is about as low as this kit’s been on sale for all year — check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Ready to swap your stained food storage containers for a spiffy new set? This No. 1 bestselling pack comes with three containers and lids, as well as drop-in trays that allow you to separate foods within the same bin. Pretty cool, huh? Also cool: The fact that this trio is down to the best price we’ve seen all year. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Yahoo Gifting Editor Amanda Garrity routinely leads us to scads of inspired ideas, including this fun option, which is down to one of its best prices. “Invite Elsa, Tiana, Ariel, Mirabel and Moana to your holiday table,” she says. “Build a small scene for each princess — including Ariel’s undersea palace — then flip over the box to play the built-in board game with up to five other Disney fans.” Check out her roundup of the best advent calendars for more. $39 at Amazon

Amazon Garrity says, “I know, I know, gloves aren’t exactly the most novel gift idea, but they’re one of those things that we all need to refresh every couple of winters. These fleece-lined favorites are just as practical as they are pretty: One Amazon shopper raved that ‘the fur cuff is perfect and looks expensive,’ while another mentioned that they ‘kept my hands warm during my trip to the northeast and in cold weather.’ The best of both worlds, eh?” That 66% discount isn’t too shabby, either… Check out her roundup of the best Christmas gifts for her for more. $15 at Amazon

Amazon And for the cosmetics lover … “This dynamic duo made Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2023, and we can see why,” says Garrity. “Pack makeup into the small pouch and stuff it inside the larger drawstring one, which also turns into a chic crossbody thanks to the removable strap.” We’ve yet to see this set on sale for less than it is now. Check out her roundup of the best unique gifts for more. Save $19 with coupon | Lowest price ever $25 at Amazon

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it’s not the most massive discount, but we’ve yet to see it on sale for less. Makes a cool stocking stuffer! Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Senior Tech Deals Writer Chris McGraw says, “These widely compatible smart plugs work with almost all smart-home services outside of HomeKit (and even that can be configured through IFTTT), but the true selling point is the fact that you get four for just $20. That’s less than $5 per plug — an absolute steal with how useful these little gadgets actually are.” This is as low as we’ve seen them drop in years, and they make cool stocking stuffers! $20 at Amazon

Our Place Ready to swap your mismatched plates for a chic, cohesive collection? Look no further than this elegant speckled stoneware set, which features four large plates. Their minimalist design will elevate any table, but they’re subtle enough to let the food be the star of the show. At 40% off, you might want to grab a few sets! (Psst: Celebs like Oprah and Selena Gomez are fans of this brand.) $30 at Our Place

Amazon Bundle up with this classic sweatshirt that has a fleecy interior and pockets for storing small essentials or warming up your hands. At 70% off, this is as low as we’ve ever seen it, so snag a few while multiple colors are on sale (prices vary). Save $35 | Lowest price ever $15 at Amazon

Amazon Record-low price right here! The Fire TV Stick is a great way to add smart functions to a “dumb” TV. It also works if you have a smart TV and you just don’t like the interface. It’s a wild 55% off right now for a limited time. Save $22 | Lowest price ever $18 at Amazon

Nordstrom Cashmere sweaters might be out of our price range, but these lovely accessories fall right within budget. Shoppers describe them as being “very soft,” “very elegant” and “sumptuously cozy,” and they’ll make braving the harsh winter weather feel a little more luxurious. At nearly 40% off, these would make beautiful, affordable gifts, but definitely treat yourself to a pair too! $30 at Nordstrom

Sur La Table If you’ve been eyeing these sleek grinders but were given pause by their high price tags, now’s your chance to snag ’em for over 60% off. Not only are they ridiculously attractive, they also allow you to change the coarseness of your seasonings — and there’s a nifty LED light at the bottom of each one. “I bought several sets and gave them to my ‘foodie’ friends for Christmas,” wrote a thoughtful gift-giver. “Great quality — well made. The light on the bottom allows you to see how much salt/pepper is being dispensed. They are easy to use and a great conversation piece at dinner!” $25 at Sur La Table

Amazon Even if you don’t need to bust out a winter jacket juuust yet, you’ll need a stylish layering piece to keep you warm in the meantime. This lovely “coatigan” (no, we didn’t make that up!) is easy to throw on over any outfit and will keep you toasty without being too heavy. At over 50% off, this No. 1 bestseller is down to the lowest price we’ve seen. Save $36 | Lowest price ever $34 at Amazon

Amazon Every kitchen needs a good pair of oven mitts, meaning those hole-filled ones in your drawer need to go. These top-sellers are heat-resistant up to 500°F, thanks to their silicone coating — and not only that, their ribbed design offers better grip than cloth mitts. They’re water-resistant to protect your hands from hot splatters and come in over 20 colors, though prices vary. (This blue pair is over 55% off, its lowest price ever!) Save $20 | Lowest price ever $15 at Amazon

Amazon Say cheese! These top-rated strips are ideal for those with tooth sensitivity, as they’re enamel-safe and formulated without harsh bleaches. Just apply for 30 minutes every day for a week, and then once or twice a week after for maintenance. At 44% off, this is as low as they’ve ever been — now that’s something to smile about. Save $20 | Lowest price ever $30 at Amazon

Amazon In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it’s effective! This bestselling serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. At nearly 50% off, this is the lowest it’s been since September. Check out our Beauty Editor’s full CosRx review for more. Save $12 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Amazon These fan-favorite pillows are hits among hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers (really) and Yahoo readers can’t stop scooping them up, either. They’re made of a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush Oeko-Tex-Standard-certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep. This might not be their lowest price of all time, but it’s still a worthwhile markdown considering they’re over 40% off. Check out our full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more. $47 at Amazon

Amazon Never strain your wrists opening a can again, thanks to this nifty little device that does the job with the push of a button. The No. 1 bestseller cleanly removes the top without leaving any sharp edges behind, and it’s battery-operated so you won’t have to deal with cords. It’s not often on sale, but happens to be marked down to the best price our trackers are showing since 2021. Join the 10,000-plus shoppers who have purchased one within the past month. Save $14 with Prime $21 at Amazon

Amazon Shoppers say this flowy fall essential “looks like a high-end cashmere,” but it costs a fraction of the price. The elegant turtleneck design gives it an even more expensive appearance and will keep things nice and toasty on chillier days — though you can keep things casual with comfy jeans and tennis shoes. You can’t go wrong with that 50% discount (one of the best prices we’ve seen). $30 at Amazon

Sam’s Club OK, this isn’t a kitchen deal per se, but just think of all of the affordable kitchen gear you’ll have access to thanks to your new Sam’s Club membership. This deal knocks the annual membership price down by 60%, but hurry — the offer ends December 2! $20 at Sam’s Club

Amazon Bigger isn’t always better, and this compact crusher is proof. It weighs less than 2 pounds and holds just enough for a single serving. But the coolest part? It’s battery-powered, meaning you can whiz up refreshing beverages on the go. Designed to fit in most cupholders, this blitzer can accompany you on road trips, to the gym, the office … just about anywhere. Toss in your ingredients and blend away en route to work — that’ll give you a few more minutes of shut-eye in the morning. At 33% off, this price is within a dollar of its all-time low. $40 at Amazon

Blue Apron Been curious about hopping aboard the meal kit train? Now’s your chance to see why all of your family and friends are obsessed. This deal gets you a 50% discount (and free shipping!) on your first month of meals, and the price reflects eight servings of Chef Favorites. Easy-to-follow recipes, pre-portioned ingredients — making dinner from scratch has never been this effortless. $40 at Blue Apron

Amazon Puffiness, bags and dark circles are no match for these top-selling, vitamin-infused undereye masks. All you do is place one under each eye, leave them on for 20 minutes, remove and admire your firmer, brighter-looking skin! No one needs to know you were up scrolling through Instagram instead of getting your eight hours of sleep. This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for this pack at just over 30 cents per pair — enter our exclusive code 10GLOWSAVE at checkout for the full discount. Save $7 with Prime and code 10GLOWSAVE $5 at Amazon

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: Check out Yahoo’s Cyber Monday sale hub, our roundup of Cyber Monday sales at all the top retailers, our Amazon Cyber Monday roundup, and our picks from Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale. AOL has found the best Cyber Monday sales for seniors, and Engadget has the best Cyber Monday tech deals.

View comments

Source