The chic Mother’s Day gift mums won’t stop carrying: Strand’s timeless leather bags start at $169

Mother’s Day gifting has a way of sneaking up fast, and every year the same challenge rolls around: finding something thoughtful, beautiful and genuinely useful.

This year, Strand may have just solved the problem in the most stylish way possible.

Known for curating timeless accessories that blend fashion with function, the retailer’s Mother’s Day gift guide is packed with elevated leather handbags and everyday essentials that feel luxurious without tipping into impractical territory.

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In other words, these are gifts that won’t end up tucked away in a cupboard after brunch.

The beauty of a great handbag is that it becomes part of someone’s daily rhythm.

It carries the essentials, pulls an outfit together and often becomes the piece she reaches for without thinking.

Strand’s Mother’s Day gift guide features elevated leather and suede handbags designed to make everyday style feel effortlessly luxurious. Credit: Strand

That’s what makes Strand’s latest edit feel especially giftable.

Each style taps into that sweet spot between elegance and ease, making it ideal for mums with different tastes and routines.

For the mum who loves polished classics, the Evity Clara Leather Grab Bag ($199) feels like an instant winner.

Structured, refined and endlessly versatile, it has the kind of timeless appeal that works from weekday meetings to long lunches on the weekend.

If her style leans more relaxed, the Evity Narda Leather Pocket Hobo Bag ($229) offers a softer silhouette while still delivering a sophisticated finish.

Mother’s Day gifting gets a luxe upgrade with Strand’s timeless leather handbag edit. Credit: Strand

It feels modern yet practical, ideal for the woman who wants something spacious enough for daily life without sacrificing style.

Suede continues to dominate accessories trends, which makes the Evity Malia Leather Suede Tote Bag ($249) one of the standout pieces in the collection.

Rich in texture and beautifully understated, it delivers that expensive-looking finish fashion lovers are chasing right now.

For mums who prefer something slouchier and easy to throw over the shoulder, the Evity Malia Leather Suede Hobo Bag ($169) and Malia Leather Suede Hobo Bag ($219) offer that relaxed luxury aesthetic that feels especially current this season.

Another hero piece is the Evity Narda Leather Shoulder Bag ($199), which strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary.

Meanwhile, the Evity Noemie Leather Suede Tote Bag ($299) is the kind of roomy, beautifully crafted carryall that suits busy mums balancing work, life and everything in between.

The polished everyday accessory mums will carry on repeat. Credit: Strand

What makes this guide especially strong is its versatility.

Whether you’re shopping for a minimalist, a trend lover, a corporate mum or someone who simply appreciates quality craftsmanship, the range covers every gifting angle with ease.

This Mother’s Day, skip the last-minute flowers and cards.

A beautifully made leather bag feels personal, practical and indulgent all at once, which is exactly why Strand’s edit is shaping up to be one of the smartest gifting destinations of the season.

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