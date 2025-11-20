The Global Power of Sport: Bank of America Partners with Great Ethiopian Run to Expand Access to Endurance Sports

Beginning in 2026, Partnership Will Elevate Flagship Race’s Global Profile and Significantly Expand Access to Running Opportunities for Children

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Great Ethiopian Run today announced a multi-year partnership with Bank of America to serve as the Presenting Partner for Great Ethiopian Run beginning in 2026. The partnership extends the bank’s global endurance portfolio into one of Africa’s most dynamic and fast-growing running communities. Together, Bank of America and Great Ethiopian Run will promote the growth of three major running events – the Great Ethiopian Run International 10km, its associated Children’s Races and, beginning in 2027, the Women First 5km – all presented by Bank of America to drive visibility for Ethiopia’s vibrant running culture and contribute to the local economy through sport, tourism and enterprise.

Bank of America’s partnership with Great Ethiopian Run is rooted in a community-driven approach to inspire the next generation and expand access to endurance sports across Ethiopia and around the world. It reinforces Bank of America’s long-term commitment to driving progress, and support communities through sport, aligning with Great Ethiopian Run’s core vision to make running a lifestyle for everyone.

“We are very excited about the next stage of the journey for Great Ethiopian Run with Bank of America as our partner in all that we do,” said Dagmawit Amare, General Manager at Great Ethiopian Run. “With a strong commitment to our community and to the next generation, we will work together to use our flagship race to broaden our reach and find new ways to increase access to running for children and young people.”

A central goal of the collaboration is to significantly boost participation in the iconic Great Ethiopian Run International 10km event, with this Sunday’s 25th anniversary race expected to attract around 50,000 participants, along with expanding participation in the children’s and women’s events. These initiatives underscore a shared dedication to fostering local talent, promoting a healthy lifestyle and creating platforms that celebrate Ethiopia’s unique running culture and community spirit.

“Great Ethiopian Run is a world-class organization that is expanding the positive impact of sports throughout Ethiopia, Africa and the world,” said Brad Ross, Head of Global Marketing Partnerships at Bank of America. “As we aim to help communities thrive globally, create impactful opportunities and support athletes, Bank of America is proud to team up with Great Ethiopian Run to grow participation in youth and women’s races, empowering the next generation through the power of sport.”

Great Ethiopian Run significantly contributes to Addis Ababa’s tourism and infrastructure development, attracting thousands of international visitors each year and stimulating local businesses. This partnership will amplify these benefits – creating jobs, boosting local enterprises and providing specific economic advantages for communities in and around Addis Ababa.

Building on Bank of America’s sponsorship of two Abbott World Marathon Majors – the Boston and Chicago Marathons – where the events annually generate a combined economic impact of over $1.1 billion and raise more than $90 million for charitable causes, this partnership brings invaluable global resources and practices to Great Ethiopian Run and its portfolio of events.

By connecting its global endurance platform to Africa’s next generation of runners, Bank of America is continuing to demonstrate how sport can create opportunity – uniting people, markets and communities and reinforcing its role as a partner in regional and global growth and aligning with its broader business strategy across EMEA and Sub-Saharan Africa.

As Great Ethiopian Run continues to drive its core vision “to make running a lifestyle for everyone,” Bank of America will provide the resources and endurance expertise to support the modernization of race operations through advanced technology. This strategic focus aims to enhance the runner experience, streamline event management and efficiently manage the event’s expanding footprint. This commitment will attract more participants, solidify its position as a leading global running event and ensure the event’s long-term sustainability and reach as a vibrant cultural celebration for Ethiopia.

Bank of America partners with the most iconic brands in sports as part of their work to create new and deepen existing client relationships, engage teammates and make a lasting economic impact, globally and locally. Beyond its partnership with Great Ethiopian Run, Bank of America partners with global brands and events across endurance, soccer and golf with events like The Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, Bank of America Chicago Marathon and the Chicago Distance Series, FIFA World Cup 2026™, the U.S. Soccer Federation and all 27 U.S. National Teams, The Masters Tournament and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Bank of America rallies around these partnerships to drive business, build its brand and make an impact across 35 countries and nearly 100 U.S. local markets in which they operate.

Great Ethiopian Run

Great Ethiopian Run is Ethiopia’s premier event management company specializing in mass-participation running events. Since its inception in 2001, Great Ethiopian Run has staged over 200 races in different parts of Ethiopia. In recent years, the organization has focused on taking mass-participation races to all corners of Ethiopia; developing capacity in the office and event teams staffed entirely by Ethiopians, and working with sponsors on a range of publicity campaigns. Great Ethiopian Run also consults for and provides operational support to races staged outside Ethiopia in different African countries and further afield.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services.

