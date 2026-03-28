The Harrods Hive Lands in Hong Kong During Art Basel 2026

Reinventing Luxury: Youth Imagination, Creative Worlds, and the Future of Design

HONG KONG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — During Art Basel Hong Kong, Harrods successfully presented The Harrods Hive at Soho House Hong Kong, extending its global footprint following editions in Shanghai, Beijing, Dubai and Riyadh. Marking its first arrival in Hong Kong, this milestone edition brought together leading voices across art, fashion and contemporary design through a series of thought-provoking conversations and immersive experiences, further reinforcing Harrods’ long-standing commitment to fostering creative dialogue and investing in the next generation of industry leaders.

Centred around the theme of Discovery, the event featured a panel discussion, interactive workshops, and networking sessions, exploring how creative expression and youth perspectives are reshaping the relationship between luxury and cultural identity.

A highlight of the programme was the panel discussion, “Reinventing Luxury: Youth Imagination, Creative Worlds, and the Future of Design,” featuring Acclaimed Hong Kong Artist Michael Lau, Fashion Stylist and Consultant Justine Lee, and Actress and Artist Lauren Tsai. The conversation explored the shift from niche collectible culture to global luxury signifiers, examining the intersection of street culture, visual language and cross-disciplinary collaboration. Moving beyond traditional frameworks, the discussion considered how today’s creators are reshaping cultural identity and aesthetic values, and crafting more immersive, creator-driven narratives that are redefining the future of luxury and fashion.

Beyond the panel, three immersive workshops translated the concept of Discovery into participatory creative experiences, led by practitioners across culture, art and spatial design. Independent Art Consultant and Auctioneer Elaine C. Kwok explored cultural fusion and luxury heritage, encouraging participants to reflect on how brands balance heritage and innovation within a global context; Art Critic, Curator and Writer Dr. Shen Qilan, together with Installation Artist jujuwang, examined the intersection of art and innovation, inspiring new perspectives on cross-disciplinary collaboration and creative boundaries; Vincent Lim and Elaine Lu, Co-founders of Lim + Lu Studio, shared insights into immersive spaces and brand storytelling, guiding participants to explore how spatial design can shape emotionally resonant narrative environments and deepen an understanding of experience-driven creative expression.

Meanwhile, a matcha experience bar presented by Silk was set up at the venue, offering guests a relaxed setting for interaction and sensory engagement, further enriching the event’s immersive atmosphere.

Michael Ward, Managing Director at Harrods, said: “It is a true pleasure to bring the Harrods Hive to Hong Kong for the first time. Witnessing the remarkable growth of this platform over the past few years has been incredibly rewarding, and bringing it to such a vibrant, creative hub is a natural next step. This launch marks a significant milestone as we continue The Hive’s global journey, with more international destinations planned for later this year.”

As part of the welcome speech, Sarah Myler, Chief Brand and Reputation Officer at Harrods, said: I am so delighted to see Harrods Hive arrive in Hong during this significant creative moment in the city – Art Basel. The Harrods Hive has journeyed around the world, from Dubai to Shanghai, Riyadh to Beijing. While our host cities change, our core purpose remains the same: to bring people together to listen, to learn, and to exchange ideas. This year, the theme for The Hive is Discovery. Harrods is a brand that awakens a sense of discovery. A place where you’re just as likely to stumble upon the future of fashion as you are to rediscover the romance of a timeless craft. At Harrods Hive, under this spirit of discovery, we explore the intersections of art, fashion, and design-moving from collectible culture, to cutting edge digital innovation, as well as trend-making collaborations. As part of Harrods Hive, we offer a bespoke programme for our student attendees, to access one-to-one mentoring from senior industry leaders, to continue their journey of discovery with Harrods.”

As a key milestone in its global journey, The Hive Hong Kong created an inspiring platform for both local and international creative communities, introducing new context and momentum to The Harrods Hive’s continued development. Looking ahead, the initiative will continue to expand its global presence, encouraging cross-cultural dialogue, sparking creative exchange, and shaping new possibilities for the future of luxury and cultural creativity.

ABOUT HARRODS

Harrods has been serving customers from its Knightsbridge store since 1849, today the store is the world’s ultimate luxury emporium. Harrods is home to more than 3000 curated brands as well as over 20 dining destinations and expert fashion, home, beauty and wellness services. In addition, Harrods serves customers via harrods.com, H beauty and airport stores and hospitality destinations in Qatar. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of “anything is possible” to ensure that customers enjoy unparalleled experiences with every visit. Follow @harrods on Instagram and Harrods哈罗德百货 on WeChat.

ABOUT THE HARRODS HIVE

Launched in October 2021, first in Shanghai and now with editions in Beijing, Dubai and Riyadh, the Harrods Hive aims to nurture local creative emerging talent by connecting them to leading industry expertise and resources. As the programme continues to grow and develop, the Harrods Hive is proud to launch a series of events with the goal of connecting the next generation of trailblazers with established mentors from around the globe.

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