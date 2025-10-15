‘The job is stressful enough’: Air traffic controllers get partial paychecks as government shutdown heads for third week

An airplane takes off the control tower at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Oct. 8, 2025.

U.S. air traffic controllers have received partial paychecks, their union said Tuesday, and they could miss their next paychecks altogether if the government shutdown lasts another two weeks.

“The job is stressful enough as it is. Now you’re adding this factor of, ‘Hey, when am I going to get this next paycheck?'” said Raymond Dahlstrom, an air traffic controller.

Dahlstrom and some of his colleagues handed out leaflets outside of LaGuardia Airport in New York on Tuesday to urge the public to ask lawmakers to end the shutdown. Air traffic controllers were also scheduled to hand out informational pamphlets at other airports in Washington, D.C., and Chicago on Tuesday.

The government shut down on Oct. 1, as the Senate has failed to pass a bill to fund the government. Air traffic controllers and airport security screeners are among the thousands of government employees who are required to work despite not getting paid during the impasse.