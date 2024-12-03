The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show Unveils an Exquisite Lineup of Entertainment and Artisanal Excellence in its Lifestyle Village

The three-day, world-class equestrian event presents an immersive lifestyle and family extravaganza, featuring more than 150 brands, culinary delights, fashion showcase, children’s activities and exclusive entertainment experiences

14 – 16 February 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo

Tickets are now on sale on HK Ticketing

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural edition of the Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show (LHKIHS), taking place from 14 – 16 February 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo, will feature the highly anticipated Lifestyle Village. The elite, world-class equestrian event is set to become an annual happening in Hong Kong, featuring outstanding international horse and rider combinations for three days of 5-Star International Jumping, thrilling equestrian displays, national showjumping competitions, and majestic dressage demonstrations. Hong Kong Jockey Club Equestrian team members Mr Patrick Lam, Ms Jacqueline Lai and Ms Clarissa Lyra, who regularly compete at CSI3* and CSI4* events in Europe and represented Hong Kong, China at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games, will be participating in this inaugural event.

As one of the most distinguished events in Hong Kong’s equestrian calendar next year, LHKIHS will showcase local and regional culture and artistry through the offerings of the Lifestyle Village, which will provide discerning visitors with an opportunity to indulge in a range of exceptional experiences, showcasing a unique selection of brands and attractions, all set against the backdrop of equestrian excellence.

Embark on a shopping adventure with 150+ brands

The perfect match to the competitive thrill being felt in the competition arena, the Lifestyle Village will provide a blend of lifestyle, gastronomy and entertainment for visitors to partake in and enjoy. Those looking for a unique shopping experience can browse through the booths in the Lifestyle Village, which features over 150 brands. The selection of brands will span across various categories, encompassing fashion and beauty brands like NATACHA VAN, Novel Fineries, Novelty Lane and Xu’s, culinary delights such as CHAGEE, stylish home decor options like FH&Home, Laurastar and HIZERO, and exciting travel and leisure offerings from Autocamper Hong Kong. Equestrian enthusiasts can also stroll through the dedicated equestrian shopping zone, with an extensive range of essential and innovative riding products from brands such as Harcour, Prestige Italia, Meraviglia Riding, and Horse & Hound Hong Kong on display.

The ‘Idea Box’ area at the Lifestyle Village will showcase carefully curated brands, each presenting captivating products artistically packaged within stylish collectable wooden boxes, available for onsite purchase in the format of mystery boxes. With the aim to highlight the world of design innovation, the Idea Box is a unique showcase of artistic excellence from 12 independent brands, such as Lofree, WEIXUWANG, XUEGU, and LEBLANC, known for their single-product craftsmanship across diverse fields such as ceramics, weaving, aromatherapy, and artworks, participating in this showcase, all of which will be available for visitors to explore and take home.

Additionally, visitors can acquire a range of unforgettable merchandise at the LHKIHS shop, catering to all ages. From diving deeper into the thrilling competition by donning pieces from the logo apparel collection, delighting children with branded rosettes and stuffed animals, or enhancing their home display with ceramics, visitors can relive the LHKIHS experience with these special edition products.

Indulge in exclusive culinary delights

At the Chef’s Theatre, visitors can take a seat, relax and enjoy the epicurean delights and culinary expertise of renowned local chefs. Through 20 cooking shows, the chefs will host interactive demonstrations for visitors where they will share culinary secrets and inspire those participating. They will present their signature and favourite local dishes to the audiences. Chef Gianni Caprioli, behind contemporary Italian restaurant Giando Italian Restaurant & Bar, will be one of the chefs on stage during the three-day event.

The Champagne Bar will be housed in its own exclusive area, a harmonious blend of ambiance, interior aesthetics, and captivating views of the Warm-Up Ring. Visitors will be able to sip on a glass of Taittinger Champagne as they watch riders and horses prepare for their moment in the spotlight. This exclusive haven offers a refined experience for discerning connoisseurs and aficionados, providing a moment of relaxation or a luxurious setting to enjoy world-renowned champagne amidst the event’s hustle and bustle.

The ultimate entertainment destination in February 2025

LHKIHS’s Founding Partner, The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), will also support the Jockey Club Live Zone, a ‘must visit’ space where visitors can dip in and out of its exciting programme of engaging talks and interviews. In line with HKJC’s commitment to building and supporting the equestrian community in Hong Kong and the wider Greater Bay Area, the programming at the Jockey Club Live Zone will provide an opportunity to learn more about the sport and the work that goes behind it. The Jockey Club Live Zone will present in-depth talks with Hong Kong’s top riders across multiple disciplines, a peek into the process of those working behind-the-scenes with the horses such as the grooms and farriers, and even hear from the Shetland Pony Jockeys.

For those seeking to immerse themselves further in the style and fashion ambiance of the event, the Fashion Runway will showcase exclusive runway presentations from local designers and brands, as well as interactive styling tutorials by popular stylists. Renowned Hong Kong designer, Barney Cheng, will showcase his extravagant yet simple style and signature entrance-making gowns during the opening show. The Fashion Runway will also shine the spotlight on four other Hong Kong designers and brands, including iconic menswear designer, HARRISON WONG, known for simple, structured lines, yet a dramatic look and SPYHENRYLAU, a brand founded by designer Henry Lau specialising in casual street style with sophistication.

Discover and play as a family

Throughout the three-day event, the Lifestyle Village will also offer various experiences for the next generation of equestrian enthusiasts. The Kid’s Zone in the Lifestyle Village will provide an opportunity for budding equestrian enthusiasts to test their skills at hobby horse riding and a competition to simulate real-life horse riding through a specially-designed course which will be presented by well-known equestrian clothing brand, LeMieux.

The Show’s interactive family-friendly programming also includes the specially designed Warm-Up Ring, where visitors can get a better feel for the sport with unparalleled access to watch riders and horses warming up before their performance.

LHKIHS will also partner with Hong Kong Kids Fashion Week (HKKFW), who will run a fashion show at the Lifestyle Villages’ Fashion Runway on 15 February from 11am to 12 noon, featuring children’s fashion and accessories from brands such as Lucky Seven, Kingdom Boutique, and Kipop. HKKFW will also host the 3rd edition of their Model World Cup – New Talent Competition on 16 February, from 10am to 12pm. This competition offers children an opportunity to strut the catwalk and pursue their passion for fashion.

Adding to the family fun, Autocamper Hong Kong will create an outdoor glamorous camping experience for parents and children to enjoy at the Lifestyle Village. While budding car enthusiasts will also be able to experience Classic Car Club of Hong Kong’s impressive collection of 15 representative classic cars.

Book now: Three-days of equestrian excitement awaits

From the thrilling sporting events to opulent lifestyle and kid-friendly experiences, LHKIHS caters to equestrian enthusiasts of all ages and passions. Tickets are available on HK Ticketing, starting at HK$560 for access to both the competition arena and Lifestyle Village. Those looking for Lifestyle Village only tickets can enjoy a special rate of HK$22 before 25 December 2024. VIP tables are also available, offering first-class views of all the sporting action and a top-end hospitality experience.

Show Dates and Time

14 February (Friday) 6:20pm – 10:25pm 15 February (Saturday) 1:00pm – 10:30pm 16 February (Sunday) 1:00pm – 10:30pm

Box Office

Pricing pp: HK$ Gold Adult Gold

Concession Silver Adult Silver

Concession Friday evening HK$1,000 HK$800 HK$700 HK$560 Saturday afternoon HK$1,199 HK$999 HK$959 HK$749 Saturday evening HK$1,199 HK$999 HK$959 HK$749 Sunday afternoon HK$1,199 HK$999 HK$959 HK$749 Sunday evening HK$1,199 HK$999 HK$959 HK$749

About The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show

The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show (LHKIHS) is owned by Clarion Events Asia Pte Ltd, with HPower Group providing the Sports and Equestrian Management. LHKIHS will take place at the Asia World Expo, Hong Kong, from 14 – 16 February 2025. This is the same team that runs the highly successfully London International Horse Show.

The event will provide a platform for the growing interest in equestrianism in Hong Kong and the region, alongside an entertaining cultural experience for non-equestrian fans. Over 25,000 attendees from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) are expected at the event, which will feature some of the world’s best show jumpers to thrill the audience over the three days of competition.

As well as first-class sporting action, the LHKIHS will feature lifestyle, education, and entertainment elements and an unforgettable shopping and culinary experience in the Lifestyle Village.

For more information, please visit www.hongkonghorseshow.com.

