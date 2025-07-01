THE PURPOSE-DRIVEN TRAVELER: NEW REPORT REVEALS SHIFT IN ASIA PACIFIC LUXURY TRAVEL TRENDS

The Luxury Group by Marriott International launches ‘The Intentional Traveler’ report, unveil ing evolving behaviors among high-net-worth travelers across seven markets

Wellness plays key role in destination choice, with 90% of travelers considering it a top booking priority

72% of travelers plan to increase luxury travel spending

New destinations including Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Cambodia gaining ground on list of top 10 destinations

Nature escapes and countryside retreats surge, with interest in safaris up to 30%

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A new era of luxury travel is taking shape across Asia Pacific, defined by purpose, personalization, and profound lifestyle shifts. According to a new study from the Luxury Group by Marriott International, high-net-worth (HNW) travelers in the region are recalibrating how, where, and why they travel – prioritizing wellbeing, immersive experiences, emotional value, and intentional design over volume and extravagance.



The new report surveyed 1,750 of Asia Pacific’s most affluent travelers across Australia, Singapore, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand, revealing a luxury travel mindset marked by deeper cultural engagement, increased precision in itinerary planning, and rising expectations from brands and experiences.

“Luxury travelers are now more intentional than ever before,” says Oriol Montal, Regional Vice President, Luxury, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “They are seeking journeys that align with their values, enhance wellbeing, and deliver deep personal meaning. For Marriott International, this represents an opportunity to evolve luxury hospitality into something more transformational, curated, and emotionally resonant.”

Wellness Takes Center Stage

Wellbeing has become a cornerstone of luxury travel. In 2025, 90% of travelers cite wellness experiences as a key factor in their booking decisions, up from 80% the year prior. Beyond traditional spa retreats, luxury travelers are embracing holistic wellness experiences – from forest immersions and nutrition programs to sound healing and sleep therapies. Asia is the top destination for wellness journeys (67%), where 26% of travelers are planning a dedicated wellness or spa retreat.

Spending More, Expecting More

Luxury travelers are approaching their journeys with both confidence and discernment, as 72% plan to increase their spending on high-end travel in the coming year. This growth is led by travelers in Australia (85%), Indonesia (81%), and Singapore (80%), who are showing the strongest intent to invest more in premium experiences. Among all travel types, family travel stands out as the top priority for spending, with 47% of affluent travelers most willing to splurge when journeying with their immediate families.

Brand trust is also on the rise – recognized luxury hotel brands now rank higher than independent villas or private retreats, reflecting a desire for consistency, curated experiences, and elevated service.

A Return to Familiarity – Plus a New Luxury Trail

A striking 93% of high-net-worth travelers in the region prefer to return to destinations they already love, with 89% saying they’re more likely to revisit places where they feel a meaningful connection. These aren’t just repeat trips – they’re purposeful returns, often planned to delve deeper into a destination, reconnect with local communities, or relive special moments with family and friends.

At the same time, while many HNW travelers continue to favor familiar destinations, new markets with convenient regional access are rapidly gaining traction: Bangladesh (26%), New Zealand (24%), and Cambodia (23%) are emerging as top choices for 2025, rising alongside established travel favorites such as Australia, Japan, and Mainland China to secure spots in the year’s top 10 most planned destinations.

The Rise of the Intentional Itinerary

Today’s luxury travelers are booking fewer trips but with greater depth and deliberation. The average short stay has increased from 3 to 4 nights, and itineraries are meticulously planned, often months in advance. For longer trips, bookings are typically made 2-3 months ahead, while short trips are locked in 1-2 months in advance. 93% expect a personalized travel experience, while 62% plan every detail ahead of time.

Nature is an Emerging Travel Priorit y

While gastronomy remains the top driver of travel, nature-driven experiences are now an emerging pillar of luxury travel. Countryside getaways are gaining momentum, with 28% of high-net-worth travelers planning rural escapes – up from 19% last year – while 30% are booking wildlife safaris. A remarkable 92% say being close to nature is a key travel priority, reflecting a growing desire for immersive, outdoor experiences. Further, these travelers are planners at heart, with the majority booking their long trips 2 to 6 months in advance, with some booking as far as 9 to 12 months out.

Changing Travel Dynamics: Who We Travel With

HNW travelers are redefining traditional travel groups, as new dynamics emerge.

i) Guardian Trailsetters

Once a niche category, solo parents traveling with their kid(s) has grown from 15% to 24% in just a year. When traveling as a solo parent, they show a preference for enriching itineraries that offer invaluable experiences for their children, including religious events (41%), educational trips (38%), and safaris or extreme adventures (both at 35%).

ii) Impact Explorers

Gen Z travelers are gravitating toward destinations like Australia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand – choices that reflect their strong appetite for nature, culture, and adventure. Far from the leisure-seeker stereotype, this generation is driven by purposeful, active experiences: 47% prioritize being close to nature, 45% are eager to encounter wildlife, and 43% are drawn to active sporting holidays. Solo travel appeals to 31% as a means of independence and self-discovery, though small group trips of fewer than five people remain their preferred way to explore.

iii) Venture Travelist

First introduced in the 2024 New Luxe Landscapes report, the Venture Travelist segment has seen significant growth in 2025. 86% of HNW travelers now say they explore business or investment opportunities while traveling – up from 69% the previous year.

The full report is available to download. High-resolution images are available here.

Note to Editor

Findings are from a research report commissioned by Luxury Group by Marriott International conducted over a period from March 14 to April 17, 2025, with frequent international travelers who primarily travel for leisure. The study targeted the wealthiest 10% of residents in Australia, Singapore, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand with 250 respondents from each market.

