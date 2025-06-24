The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Named as “Indonesia’s Best Hotel Spas” in Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025

Download image: https://marrstar.box.com/s/0yabr8z44cj6mgma4xwoawyrryikwqhq

BALI, Indonesia, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, a premier beachfront sanctuary nestled on shores of Bali, is proud to announce its prestigious win as “Indonesia’s Best Hotel Spas” in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025.

This recognition by one of the world’s most trusted voices in travel reflects the resort’s commitment to wellness excellence, personalized service, and an immersive spa experience rooted in Balinese traditions. The award was announced at a gala celebration in Bangkok, Thailand, attended by leading figures in the global travel and hospitality industry.

“We are honored to be named as Indonesia’s Best Hotel Spas by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025,” said Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, who also ranked No.2 as Indonesia’s Best Hotel General Managers. “My heartfelt gratitude goes to the Travel + Leisure readers for their continued trust and support. These accolades are a true reflection of our dedicated Ladies and Gentlemen who strive every day to create exceptional experiences for our guests.” He continued.

Inspired by the beauty and tranquility of Nusa Dua, the luxury day spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a beachfront sanctuary. All therapies at the spa draw from the richness of the sea and Balinese culture surrounding the hotel, blending natural ingredients, including pearl and seaweed, with traditional Balinese practices and modern techniques. Massages, water rituals, facials, and body wraps and scrubs are performed by expertly trained therapists in the resort spa in Bali’s 10 treatment rooms and four villas. Express, family, and couple’s spa treatments are also available.

Chosen by discerning readers and luxury travelers, the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific celebrate the very best in travel experiences across the region — from hotels and resorts to airlines, cruises, and destinations. More information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, please visit http://ritzcarltonbali.com/

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand’s legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company’s social and environmental responsibility program.

