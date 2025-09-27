“The Summer Hikaru Died” Greenlit for Season 2 New Illustrations and Comments Released from the Author, Cast, and Staff

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hit TV anime “The Summer Hikaru Died” (original manga published by KADOKAWA; anime co-produced by CyberAgent and KADOKAWA; animation production by CygamesPictures) will officially return for a highly anticipated second season.
“The Summer Hikaru Died” is a coming-of-age horror story that follows Yoshiki, an ordinary high school boy, as he experiences a series of mysterious and unsettling incidents in his daily life with Hikaru—a mysterious being that imitates his childhood friend Hikaru Indo.
Since its broadcast premiere on July 5, the series has captured fans with its haunting visuals and immersive sound design. Following Episode 2, the anime ranked No. 1 on Japan’s “Today’s Top 10 Series” on Netflix. (*1) They secured the No. 1 spot on ABEMA’s weekly anime ranking for three consecutive weeks, generating widespread excitement throughout the summer of 2025.
To mark the announcement of Season 2, we are pleased to share special illustrations from the original manga’s creator Mokumokuren and character designer Yuichi Takahashi as well as comments from Chiaki Kobayashi (voice of Yoshiki Tsujinaka) and Shuichiro Umeda (voice of Hikaru). Fans can look forward to the continuation of this series, which took the summer of 2025 by storm.
(*1) Weeks of July 7–13 and July 14–20, 2025
Creator & Cast Comments:
Mokumokuren (Original Story)
Chiaki Kobayashi (Voice of Yoshiki Tsujinaka)
“Congratulations on the announcement of Season 2 of The Summer Hikaru Died!
It’s not an exaggeration to say that the summer of 2025 was defined by this series for me. It was such a meaningful time, and I’m truly happy to see the story continue- and to once again portray Yoshiki Tsujinaka.
Even with all of Yoshiki’s struggles and hardships, I’m eager to see where his journey goes next.
I hope you’ll stay with us, and thank you as always for your support!”
Shuichiro Umeda (Voice of Hikaru)
“Congratulations on The Summer Hikaru Died getting a second season!
I’m truly happy. I can’t wait to spend more time with Hikaru and the others when we return to the recording booth.
I’m also really looking forward to sharing this second season of the anime with all the fans.
Thank you so much, as always, for your support!“
Yuichi Takahashi (Character Design・Chief Animation Director)
Introduction
In a certain village
Since their childhood, they have grown up together.
Yoshiki and Hikaru, childhood
friends.
the sun shining down on them
the chirping sound of a cryptotympana facialis
Ice cream on the way home
Laughing over trivial things
One day in summer, no different from any other day
…… You’re not Hikaru after all, are you?
Half a year ago, Hikaru went missing in the mountains.
A week later, he came back on a whim.
The voice, the figure, the thing that looked like Hikaru
What was stirring inside…
“Hikaru is no longer with us. …… if that’s the case.”
Starting the days with “something” in the form of a friend,
The “same as usual” everyday life.
But at the same time…
Strange incidents begin to plague the village.
Falling into the unknown “something”
The curtain rises on a coming-of-age horror story.
Key Visual
Broadcast & Streaming Information
Available on Netflix worldwide from July 5th, 2025
Netflix (Worldwide): https://www.netflix.com/title/81948057
Cast
Yoshiki Tsujinaka: Chiaki Kobayashi
Hikaru: Shuichiro Umeda
Tanaka: Chikahiro Kobayashi
Rie Kurebayashi: Wakana Kowaka
Asako Yamagishi: Yumiri Hanamori
Yuta Maki: Yoshiki Nakajima
Yuki Tadokoro: Shion Wakayama
Staff
Original Story: Based on the manga “The Summer Hikaru Died” by Mokumokuren; originally serialized in YOUNG ACE UP, published by KADOKAWA
Director/Series Composition: Ryohei Takeshita
Character Design/Chief Animation Director: Yuichi Takahashi
DORODORO Animator: Masanobu Hiraoka
Prop Design: Ryunosuke Ouchi
Sub Character Design: Mai Watanabe, Hiroko Saigan, Shoko Nagasawa
Art Setting: Shuhei Tada, Takeyuki Takahashi, Yoshihiro Sono
Art Director: Kohei Honda
Color Design: Naomi Nakano（stella）
Assistant Color Design: Yuko Koshida
3D Supervisor: Yoshinori Nakano
Director of Photography: Tomohiro Maeda
2D Design: Yusuke Nagara, Yuri Tsue
Editing: Kashiko Kimura
Sound Director: Koji Kasamatsu
Sound Production: dugout
Music: Taro Umebayashi
Opening Theme Song: “saikai” by Vaundy
Now Streaming
– Streaming Link: https://lnk.to/Vaundy_saikai
– Non-Credit Opening Animation of “The Summer Hikaru Died,” Featuring the Opening Theme Song “saikai” by Vaundy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UP7la6a1H1g
Ending Theme Song: “Anata wa Kaibutsu (you are my monster)” by TOOBOE
Now Available as an Advance Digital Release
– Streaming Link: https://tooboe.lnk.to/youaremymonster
– Non-Credit Ending Animation of “The Summer Hikaru Died,” Featuring the Song “Anata wa Kaibutsu (you are my monster)” by TOOBOE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dq21OHPJTk
Animation Production: CygamesPictures
Source: CyberAgent, Inc.