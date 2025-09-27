“The Summer Hikaru Died” Greenlit for Season 2 New Illustrations and Comments Released from the Author, Cast, and Staff

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hit TV anime “The Summer Hikaru Died” (original manga published by KADOKAWA; anime co-produced by CyberAgent and KADOKAWA; animation production by CygamesPictures) will officially return for a highly anticipated second season.



The Summer Hikaru Died_2nd Season

“The Summer Hikaru Died” is a coming-of-age horror story that follows Yoshiki, an ordinary high school boy, as he experiences a series of mysterious and unsettling incidents in his daily life with Hikaru—a mysterious being that imitates his childhood friend Hikaru Indo.

Since its broadcast premiere on July 5, the series has captured fans with its haunting visuals and immersive sound design. Following Episode 2, the anime ranked No. 1 on Japan’s “Today’s Top 10 Series” on Netflix. (*1) They secured the No. 1 spot on ABEMA’s weekly anime ranking for three consecutive weeks, generating widespread excitement throughout the summer of 2025.

To mark the announcement of Season 2, we are pleased to share special illustrations from the original manga’s creator Mokumokuren and character designer Yuichi Takahashi as well as comments from Chiaki Kobayashi (voice of Yoshiki Tsujinaka) and Shuichiro Umeda (voice of Hikaru). Fans can look forward to the continuation of this series, which took the summer of 2025 by storm.

(*1) Weeks of July 7–13 and July 14–20, 2025

Creator & Cast Comments:

“Congratulations on the announcement of Season 2 of The Summer Hikaru Died!

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the summer of 2025 was defined by this series for me. It was such a meaningful time, and I’m truly happy to see the story continue- and to once again portray Yoshiki Tsujinaka.

Even with all of Yoshiki’s struggles and hardships, I’m eager to see where his journey goes next.

I hope you’ll stay with us, and thank you as always for your support!”

“Congratulations on The Summer Hikaru Died getting a second season!

I’m truly happy. I can’t wait to spend more time with Hikaru and the others when we return to the recording booth.

I’m also really looking forward to sharing this second season of the anime with all the fans.

Thank you so much, as always, for your support!“

Follow “The Summer Hikaru Died” on Social Media:

Official Website: https://hikanatsu-anime.com/

Official X: https://x.com/hikaru_anime_en

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hikaru_anime_en

Introduction

In a certain village

Since their childhood, they have grown up together.

Yoshiki and Hikaru, childhood

friends.

the sun shining down on them

the chirping sound of a cryptotympana facialis

Ice cream on the way home

Laughing over trivial things

One day in summer, no different from any other day

…… You’re not Hikaru after all, are you?

Half a year ago, Hikaru went missing in the mountains.

A week later, he came back on a whim.

The voice, the figure, the thing that looked like Hikaru

What was stirring inside…

“Hikaru is no longer with us. …… if that’s the case.”

Starting the days with “something” in the form of a friend,

The “same as usual” everyday life.

But at the same time…

Strange incidents begin to plague the village.

Falling into the unknown “something”

The curtain rises on a coming-of-age horror story.

Key Visual

Broadcast & Streaming Information

Available on Netflix worldwide from July 5th, 2025

Netflix (Worldwide): https://www.netflix.com/title/81948057

Cast

Yoshiki Tsujinaka: Chiaki Kobayashi

Hikaru: Shuichiro Umeda

Tanaka: Chikahiro Kobayashi

Rie Kurebayashi: Wakana Kowaka

Asako Yamagishi: Yumiri Hanamori

Yuta Maki: Yoshiki Nakajima

Yuki Tadokoro: Shion Wakayama

Staff

Original Story: Based on the manga “The Summer Hikaru Died” by Mokumokuren; originally serialized in YOUNG ACE UP, published by KADOKAWA

Director/Series Composition: Ryohei Takeshita

Character Design/Chief Animation Director: Yuichi Takahashi

DORODORO Animator: Masanobu Hiraoka

Prop Design: Ryunosuke Ouchi

Sub Character Design: Mai Watanabe, Hiroko Saigan, Shoko Nagasawa

Art Setting: Shuhei Tada, Takeyuki Takahashi, Yoshihiro Sono

Art Director: Kohei Honda

Color Design: Naomi Nakano（stella）

Assistant Color Design: Yuko Koshida

3D Supervisor: Yoshinori Nakano

Director of Photography: Tomohiro Maeda

2D Design: Yusuke Nagara, Yuri Tsue

Editing: Kashiko Kimura

Sound Director: Koji Kasamatsu

Sound Production: dugout

Music: Taro Umebayashi

Opening Theme Song: “saikai” by Vaundy

Now Streaming

– Streaming Link: https://lnk.to/Vaundy_saikai

– Non-Credit Opening Animation of “The Summer Hikaru Died,” Featuring the Opening Theme Song “saikai” by Vaundy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UP7la6a1H1g

Ending Theme Song: “Anata wa Kaibutsu (you are my monster)” by TOOBOE

Now Available as an Advance Digital Release

– Streaming Link: https://tooboe.lnk.to/youaremymonster

– Non-Credit Ending Animation of “The Summer Hikaru Died,” Featuring the Song “Anata wa Kaibutsu (you are my monster)” by TOOBOE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dq21OHPJTk

Animation Production: CygamesPictures

Copyright: ©Mokumokuren/KADOKAWA/The Summer Hikaru Died Partners

*Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the images/materials