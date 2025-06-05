The ultimate perk! Only Amazon Prime members can score these deals, from $13

Chances are, you already have an Amazon Prime membership, but are you taking full advantage of it? Most subscribers know they get complimentary access to Prime Video content and two-day shipping, but many don’t know about one exciting, easy-to-miss perk: the “Just for Prime” deals section. For some reason, it’s hidden on the website, but we’re here to shout its existence from the rooftops because these exclusive prices are too good to pass up.

Case in point: These long-lasting Soundcore headphones are a mere $40, from $60. If you’ve been meaning to invest in a portable charger for your next trip or everyday use, this one’s $20 (was $30) and has all the cables you need built right in. And this stylish Carote cookware set? You’ll get it for just $50, down from $100.

Time for you to unlock this hidden hub! To get you started, we’ve rounded up the deals that are truly worth your time. Check back often — like that box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.

Amazon Want active noise cancelling but don’t want to spend a fortune? Then these headphones are for you, and you don’t have to just trust me; they have over 6,700 five-star reviews. For $36, you get up to 60 hours of playtime, too, so you won’t have to worry about them cutting out mid-flight or train ride. Save $14 with Prime $36 at Amazon

Amazon We love nonstick pans for pancakes, eggs, fish … and the list goes on. They make cooking easy and cleaning even easier. How easy? You can simply wipe these clean with a damp paper towel. But what sets this collection apart from others is that it comes with two detachable handles that can be clipped onto each pot and pan. This saves lots of space in your cabinets while everything is stored away, and it also allows the pieces to be used as servingware once the handles are removed. Pretty clever, huh? Save $50 with Prime $50 at Amazon

Amazon This guy can power up your phone multiple times on a single charge and makes traveling so much easier — it comes with three attached cables! “As a flight attendant, I have to carry a backup charger. This one is great because it is so durable,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I get three full phone charges from this when it is fully charged. It has an electronic display to tell you how much charge it has left.” Save $10 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Chris here (again). I’m going to be real honest with you: The first time I bought a cast iron skillet I was terrified to cook on it. I thought I was going to break my stove, ruin the pan or burn down the house, if not all three. And cleaning it?!? I thought I’d need a blowtorch and a prayer. Guess what, turns out cooking with cast iron — and cleaning it — is incredibly easy. I now own a fleet that I use daily, though I didn’t get it for as good of a price as these. Save $3 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon It might not be the most heavy-duty knife set on the market, but this collection includes every type of blade most home cooks will need: an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch utility knife and 3.5-inch paring knife — each with protective covers. What makes these a cut above? The stainless steel blades have a nonstick, easy-to-clean ceramic coating. And the ergonomic handles make for comfy slicing and dicing. Save $22 with Prime and code 8VQW5H6N $16 at Amazon

Soundcore These wireless cans not only sound great, they also look fantastic. They’re sleek but not overly designed, sharp yet understated. Their matte black finish just seals the deal. With up to 40 hours of playback, you can go all day (and then some) without being connected to an outlet. And if you need a quick juice-up in a pinch, just plug them in for five minutes and get up to four hours of listening pleasure. Make no mistake: These are the crème de la crème of wallet-friendly wireless headphones. Save $20 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon Remember when you used to shower with just a bar of soap and not a 5-in-1 shower gel? Yes, that’s a real thing, and no, I couldn’t tell you why it’s a 5-in-1 without looking. These simple bars of soap from Dr. Squatch will get you clean the old-school way, and they smell incredible (bring on the Bay Rum). Save $5 with Prime $19 at Amazon

Amazon Spring may be here, but when the AC kicks on when you’re sitting on the couch, it can’t hurt to have a blanket to snuggle under. At $13, this is one cozy Prime-only deal. Save $3 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Amazon Between its 15-pound heft and sherpa fleece underside, this blankie gives you a warm hug that never seems to end. Choose from four sizes and 14 colors (prices vary, but this cozy cream color is 30% off). “I probably own 10-plus blankets, some weighted, and this one is now my favorite,” wrote this fan. “It’s super soft and cozy. It’s good quality, and the color I chose is a really nice rich deep blue. I also like that there is different material on both sides.” Save $20 with Prime $60 at Amazon

Amazon Traveling soon? Keeping your devices fully juiced up when you’re away is a must, and this multi-device wireless charger makes you feel like you never left home. It handles your phone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once and folds up super small and flat for stress-free packing. “I am a flight attendant and this is awesome,” one pro wrote. “I can charge all my items at one time without bringing several chargers. [It] fast charges as well!” Save $15 with Prime $22 at Amazon

Amazon This Bluetooth-enabled, noise-cancelling bundle comes complete with a mic, stereo sound, 40-plus hours of battery life and a 40% off price tag. It works seamlessly with PlayStations, PCs and the Nintendo Switch, so if you’re a player who loves interactive gaming, it’s time to pounce. More than 6,800 five-star fans agree, including this satisfied shopper: “This headset is amazing! The audio quality is clear and detailed … the noise-canceling mic works flawlessly, and my voice comes through loud and clear during chats. … The battery life is impressive, lasting over 40 hours on a single charge. It’s also super easy to set up and works great with my PS5, Switch and PC. Highly recommend this headset for any gamer looking for quality and comfort!” Save $20 with Prime $30 at Amazon

