Sure, Beyoncé can afford any designer sunglasses she wants, but she opted for this affordable Le Specs pair in a series of tropical Insta snaps in 2024. The singer’s black frames are a smart investment, but there are other fun colors to choose from, including clear and more than one version in tortoise.

The unisex style features scratch-resistant lenses and lightweight construction. More than 200 shoppers gave them the highest rating, praising their versatility and comfort.

Source