Red light therapy products including red light masks, wands and mats seem to be everywhere these days, claiming to offer anti-aging benefits for the skin and hair as well as inflammation relief, pain support and even evidence of complementary treatment for mood disorders. It’s easy to start tuning out the noise and to assume that all the products are the same. But different devices offer different potential benefits, so it’s important to choose one that’s intended to address your specific concerns. If you’re looking for a red light product designed to help ease muscle pain, you should tune in and pay attention: The TheraBody ThermBack LED is different from other products I’ve tried in the best possible way.

For those unfamiliar with red light therapy, it uses specific wavelengths of light to penetrate skin tissue and stimulate cellular energy production. Research suggests it can reduce inflammation, promote tissue repair and increase circulation — all of which can tamp down pain. And when combined with far infrared therapy (which penetrates deeper into your tissue), these treatments may help relieve chronic pain, accelerate muscle recovery and improve overall tissue health.

The challenge? You typically need weeks of consistent daily use before experiencing significant benefits. While I’m not knocking consistency — all good things take time — sometimes you want to feel better right now. And Therabody understands that.

Advertisement Advertisement

The ThermBack LED does something unique: It combines two long-term therapies (red light and far infrared) with two instant relief features (heat and vibration) to tackle back pain, inflammation and stiffness. Let me explain how this smart mash-up makes all the difference in my Therabody ThermBack LED review.

Setup is a breeze

The Therabody ThermBack LED comes with a handy travel carrier. (Lindsay Boyers)

The TheraBody ThermBack LED is ready to go right out of the box. Mine arrived fully charged, a huge relief for someone (um, me) who never remembers to charge things ahead of time. The device comes with a USB-C charging cable and clear instructions — plus quick-start directions right on the inner flap of the package, so I didn’t even have to crack open the instruction booklet to get started. All I had to do was remove a few protective pieces that were attached to the Velcro closures and I was ready to roll. The device also comes with a soft travel case for storage and protection — an extra little something I always appreciate.

My one complaint (and to be fair, this is more of a gripe with all new tech) is the ThermBack LED comes with a USB-C cable but no power adapter. I get that many people already have a compatible adapter and that it’s more environmentally friendly this way. But for $300, you shouldn’t have to get accessories elsewhere.

It’s comfortable and stays put

The ThermBack LED has two sets of Velcro straps — one secures it in place around your belly, and the other allows you to pull it tight to get a customized fit. There’s extra padding where it makes contact with your back, and the straps that secure around the belly are lightly padded with a super soft material. The LED lights are encased in a soft plastic too, so there are no hard pieces resting against your back. While bulky, it’s surprisingly comfortable.

Thanks to its Velcro sides, the ThermBack LED can be adjusted to different waist sizes. (Lindsay Boyers)

It’s generously sized too. My partner wears a 2XL for men, and it fits him comfortably. I don’t think it would work for any measurements larger than that, but most one-size-fits-all devices of similar design don’t work for him, so that’s a major plus. It has compression straps, so if you’re on the smaller side, you can still get a secure fit by pulling those tight. The Velcro is heavy duty, and it keeps the device really secure even when moving around.

Advertisement Advertisement

I wore the ThermBack LED through many full cycles, which lasted 20 minutes each, and I never felt uncomfortable. It’s a little constricting, but it feels similar to high-waisted leggings or spandex. There’s definitely compression, but it’s not like you can’t wait to tear the thing off. And because the compression straps are adjustable, you can loosen it if you feel any discomfort. I tested it during various activities — sitting at my desk, walking the dogs and doing household chores that required bending and reaching. It stayed securely in place throughout all movements, never shifting or threatening to fall off. I was super impressed with how well it stayed in place.

The only real downside is it gets a little sweaty against your skin. You might be tempted to wear it over your clothes, and while you’ll still feel the heat and vibration this way, you won’t get the full benefits. Red light therapy requires direct skin contact to be effective.

Fortunately, dealing with sweat isn’t a big problem — TheraBody recommends wiping the device down with a damp cloth after each use. That’s what I do, and it’s holding up well.

Not a lot of features, which makes it user-friendly

The ThermBack LED is not a feature-rich device, but that makes it really easy to use. It has three vibration settings (low, high, wave), three heat settings (low, medium, high) and an on/off control for the LED light. That’s it.

It’s easy to make adjustments to temperature and vibration levels with the product’s buttons. (Lindsay Boyers)

None of the vibration settings are overly powerful. In fact, at first, my partner said he wished he could turn the vibration up a bit more. But the longer he wore it, the more he enjoyed the lighter touch, describing it as relaxing and soothing. Me? I always prefer milder vibration, so it was just-right for me from the start. Bonus: The gentler vibration means the device is not very loud. Even on the highest setting, I can comfortably watch TV or carry on a conversation.

Advertisement Advertisement

The heat, however, is my favorite feature. There’s close to zero wait time for the ThermBack LED to warm up, and no matter which heat level you pick, all are powerful enough to feel through clothing. For on-skin heat, I gravitated toward the lowest setting. It feels nice without being too much. The highest setting is likely a little too hot for bare skin.

And of course, the ThermBack LED features LED therapy — which is optional. In fact, each feature can be used independently or combined, depending on your needs. Simply turn the LED light on or off, or wait for it to shut off automatically after 10 minutes. The heat and vibration also shut off automatically, lasting 20 minutes when on battery.

Not on battery? Not a big problem. The ThermBack LED works while plugged in, too — a plus if you forgot to charge it and need some quick relief. You can also bypass auto shutdown when the device is used while plugged in. (For me, 20 minutes is enough time.) The downside? The cord tends to get in the way since the power pack and charging dock are positioned in the front. (Everything is easily controlled from the power pack.)

Fortunately, the battery lasts for 180 minutes on a single charge. While the exact charge-holding ability depends on what settings you use, I can get a good eight full 20-minute cycles out of one full charge, which takes about an hour and a half.

Yes, there’s an app for that

Like all good tech these days, the ThermBack LED comes with a free companion app. And this one is super easy to use. When you sign up, you pick the ThermBack LED as the device you’re using (the app is compatible with all TheraBody’s products) and it will ask you some quick questions about your wellness goals, the activities you participate in and any health concerns you might have. You can skip this if you want, but it takes less than two minutes and helps the app tailor suggestions to your goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Bluetooth pairing process was remarkably seamless — one of the best Bluetooth experiences I’ve ever had. The app offers quick instruction videos and eight preprogrammed options like Deskbound Relief and Pre-Activity Warm-Up. When selected, these programs automatically configure the device with optimal heat, vibration and light settings for a set timeframe. You can even specify whether you’re wearing the device over or under clothing (choosing “over” automatically disables the LED feature). My hot take: While the app is well-designed, manually starting the device is often faster than navigating through the app.

The good news is that you don’t need the app to control the device. While apps can be convenient, sometimes you just want to use a device without dealing with your phone, and the ThermBack LED works fine as a standalone unit.

TheraBody ThermBack LED: Does it work?

The Thermback helped my back pain, but similar results aren’t guaranteed. (Lindsay Boyers)

The big question, of course, is: Does the ThermBack LED work? For me, the answer is yes. But back pain can be caused by many different factors, and what works for one person might not work for another. That said, research shows that heat, vibration and red light therapy can effectively reduce back pain over time.

I experienced pain relief from wearing the ThermBack LED. Was there a dramatic reduction? No. I can best describe my experience as soothing. It’s not the same level of pain relief you’d get from visiting a chiropractor or massage therapist who’s skilled at working out knots, but after the full 20-minute session, the heat and vibration loosens the tightness in my back, leaving me less stiff. It was especially helpful after long days of sitting hunched over a computer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The device also loosened me up before workouts, especially yoga and stretching. Normally, I’m a little creaky when I start, but it was less painful to get going after using the Thermback LED for 20 minutes first.

My partner, who suffers with chronic lower back pain, also found the ThermBack LED effective — so much so that he now prefers it to his beloved massage chair. Having tried massage guns and heating pads separately, he finds the combination of heat and vibration particularly beneficial.

I haven’t had the ThermBack LED long enough to speak to the red light and infrared benefits, although those would be more challenging to pinpoint since they’re not as immediate and obvious. It’s also important to note that the Therabody website doesn’t list the specific wavelengths of light used for its red light or far infrared light therapies. Research suggests that these wavelengths need to fall within very specific parameters for optimal results — the ideal red light wavelength should be between 630 and 680 nanometers, while the ideal near infrared wavelength falls between 800 and 830 nm. Without knowing for sure what the TheraBack wavelengths are, it’s hard to know whether it’s sufficiently delivering on all fronts.

Should you buy it?

I admit I initially thought that the ThermBack LED was a little gimmicky, but I’m now a convert. If you have mild to moderate back pain, are active and looking for a way to loosen up or you’re hoping to get ahead of any muscle soreness, I recommend it.

Advertisement Advertisement

While lying on a heating pad offers similar and more affordable relief, I still pick the ThermBack LED because it combines four short and longterm pain relief therapies. The device also moves with you, so you’re not marooned on the couch or a massage chair. You don’t have to dedicate focused time to use it. Instead, you can continue on with your day while getting some relief. At $300, it’s definitely an investment, but for those seeking a versatile, on-the-go solution for back pain management, it could be worth every penny.

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

Source