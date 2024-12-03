These Walmart Cyber Monday 2024 deals are still alive: Score savings from Apple, Dyson, Samsung, Shark and more

Believe it or not, Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals are still slaying us. (That’s right — on Tuesday!) With super low prices on everything from smart TVs and air fryers to vacuums and laptops, you can scoop up all of those goodies you’ve been eyeing — and snag some items for the loved ones on your holiday list too. Our shopping experts are standing by, scanning Walmart’s website to bring you a constant variety of big-ticket savings, so make sure to check back often.

Here are the Walmart Cyber Monday deals that are still alive and kicking. Save $102 on this bestselling Shark vacuum. In the market for an air fryer? This deal on Drew Barrymore’s 9-quart one is amazing — the small appliance is $71 off. If you’re traveling this winter, you won’t want to miss this three-piece luggage set that’s down to a low $85 (from $400). For those in need of a tech upgrade, let us introduce you to this 55-Inch Samsung TV that’s over $500 off and this HP 14-Inch laptop for wild $129. Oh, and these cooling memory foam pillows are just $39 for a pack of two.

Walmart Don’t let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader favorite is now down to $70 (and the lowest price we’ve seen it!). $70 at Walmart

Walmart This stainless steel knife set boasts a premium Teflon coating, making them a home chef’s must-have. In fact it includes a chef’s knife, along with six steak knives, utility knife, bread knife, paring knife, shears and a sleek black hardwood knife block. All this for over 80% off. $34 at Walmart

Walmart Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn’t mean you should just grin and bear it. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you, we found one that marked down to $50 (from $160!). Flip through 20 speeds and six massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. $50 at Walmart

Walmart If your current toothbrush isn’t cutting it, this electric one will leave your teeth cleaner than you could have imagined possible. To accomplish this noble task, it uses 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. You’ll also get eight brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. $26 at Walmart

Walmart Suit up for flannel season in style! This plaid button-down is the perfect addition to any autumnal wardrobe. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it’s ideal for layering on warm days and chillier nights. Plus, it comes 14 different plaid shades — all for just $13 (another lowest price alert). $13 at Walmart

Walmart Mix, serve and store dishes in these stainless steel mixing bowls. The set includes five bowls ranging in size from 0.7 quarts to 4.5 quarts, and all come with colorful lids. Other perks: You can nest them in your cabinets to save space, they’re dishwasher-friendly and they’re dent- and rust-resistant. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Hoops are a style staple, not least because they look beautiful dressed up or down. These C&C earrings take that look to the next level, with 18-karat white gold plating, tastefully crusted with dazzling Swarovski crystals. Another plus: They’re hypoallergenic and contain no lead or nickel, so they won’t cause probs for even the most sensitive skin. $15 at Walmart

Walmart The downside of owning nice things? The ever-present fear of losing them! That’s where Air Tags come in. They can be stowed in a piece of luggage, attached to a key ring, even worn by a dog (seriously)! The tiny device links to a user’s iPhone’s Find My app for easy locating. Now they just need to remember where they put their phone… $24 at Walmart

Walmart When you’re listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these over-ear headphones come in. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they improve audio quality by enhancing subtler sounds. $19 at Walmart

Walmart This deep-tissue Shiatsu massager will melt away all the stress that comes with the holidays — and after! Optional heating loosens muscles and improves circulation, helping you feel more yourself again. There are three adjustable speeds for your different needs, and it can be used at home or on the road. $24 at Walmart

Walmart Put a smile in your heart and on your toes with these happy slippers. And not only do they look adorbs, but they’re soft, comfy and have a non-slip grip on the bottom. And dare we say they make the ideal stocking stuffers? Available in 18 colors to pad around. $11 at Walmart

Walmart If there’s one type of Shark we’re always happy to run into, it’s one that’s on sale — and this over-50% off deal is pretty Jaws-dropping. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies. $97 at Walmart

Walmart At under 10 pounds, the Little Green is lightweight and easy to carry, yet still handles messes like a full-size machine. Its small size makes it easy to store away where no one will see. A best friend to pet owners, this cleaner will also even remove odors — and now it’s a lovely $26 off. We love this customer’s take: “Disgustingly satisfying and addicting. It works so well! Absolutely a must with children and pets.” $98 at Walmart

Walmart Been dyin’ to try a Dyson? Incredibly, this one’s still 50% off! It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it’s cordless, you won’t have to look for a free outlet each time you tackle a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $200 at Walmart

Beautiful If a standard air fryer simply won’t suffice for your cooking needs, then behold this beauty from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line The extra-large size and TriZone technology means you can cook two different foods at once. Choose from six colors including White Icing (shown here), Cornflower Blue and Sage Green. $68 at Walmart

Walmart This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer a range of kitchen needs, including toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that’s just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you’ll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Summer may be over, but that doesn’t meet your cold dessert cravings need to be. This wildly popular ice cream churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients freeze overnight, press a button and … ta-da! Plus, you’ll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. (Try flavors like pumpkin and apple cinnamon for fall.) It’s also $31 cheaper than at Amazon, so “scoop” it up while you can. $149 at Walmart

Walmart Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you’re not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don’t have to spend a fortune. These are made from induction-ready granite material, so they’re safe for all stovetops, and nonstick so they’re great for any at-home chef. Save over 60% on this all-you-can-need set. $110 at Walmart

Walmart You’ll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you’ll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won’t have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $49 at Walmart

Walmart If your current bags have seen better travel days, it’s time to level up. Lightweight and durable, each piece of this three-piece luggage set suitcase has 360° silent spinner wheels, so you can easily maneuver around the airport and book it during those tight layovers. Inside, you’ll find zippered dividers to keep your belongings secure. Oh, and did we mention you can choose from seven colors? $85 at Walmart

Walmart Pick up these pair of Serta gel memory foam pillows while they’re down to $39. They’re cooling to help you avoid night sweats, and they’re supportive. The memory foam will cradle your head and neck for a better night’s sleep. $39 at Walmart

Walmart If you want to feel like you’re sleeping on bedding worthy of a luxe hotel, these linens will get you there. They’re cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), not to mention pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? Their deep-pocketed design fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick, so you won’t have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Available in 49 colors. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Keep the chill out of your house with this space heater that’s 65% off. Choose from temperatures spanning 41 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit, then just wait a few seconds for it to put out heat in a home office, bedroom or whatever space you choose. You can control the temperature on the device or stay where you are and use the included remote. $31 at Walmart

Walmart An easy way to make any room in your home look more chic? Add an accent chair, like this one from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful home decor collection. The rounded design is sleek and modern, but rest assured this chair is still super comfy to sit in. $198 at Walmart

Roku Don’t want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $19 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your Wi-Fi. Soon you’ll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. It makes a terrific gift as well. $19 at Walmart

Walmart We couldn’t believe it either, but it’s true — Walmart has slashed over $500 off this Samsung 55-inch smart TV. Prepare to be blown away by the sharp 4K resolution and Dolby sound. You’ll also have access to smart TV apps and Samsung’s gaming hub. $798 at Walmart

Walmart Looking for a computer with enough power to handle work, school or just some end-of-day browsing? Well, this HP favorite is now on sale at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale — and it’s down to a wild $129. Yes, it looks sharp in silver, but more importantly, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. $129 at Walmart

Walmart A MacBook Air for only $599? Someone pinch us. Another plus: The battery life is impeccable, with up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. And while there are newer models, this is speedy and sleek and it’s got the goods you need at the lowest price we’ve seen. $599 at Walmart

Skechers March your way into a loved one’s heart this holiday season by bestowing upon them a pair of comfy, all-day walking shoes — grab one for yourself while you’re at it. These Skechers slip-ons have a soft, breathable mesh upper and memory foam insole for cushioning and support. Wide-width options ensure a cozy fit for everyone. $40 at Walmart

Walmart We’re all about comfort these days — and this cozy sweatshirt tops our list. Pair it with your favorite jeans and tote for a casual day out, or sweats for a lounging day indoors as the temps drop. It comes in 14 colors and sizes S-3XL and it’s a low $12 for Cyber Monday. $12 at Walmart

Walmart Sure, it’s insulated with an eco-friendly filling, but the real stars of the show here are the heating elements sandwiched inside the vest’s wind- and water-resistant shell. These create four heating zones — the back, shoulders (under the collar) and two front side pockets — that evenly spread warmth throughout the vest. This snuggler has battery-operated heating elements, so you do have to remember to charge the vest via its USB port, but that said, it’ll stay warm for up to 10 hours on a single charge! Reba McEntire even called it “the greatest invention known to man.” $100 at Walmart

Walmart A major rule when it comes to sale shopping? Always hit up the designer bag section. This tote holds all the essentials and is a compliment magnet in Michael Kors’ signature logo pattern. And yes, it has compartments. Three pockets built into the purse’s inner lining (and two on the exterior) let you securely stash stuff like your phone and keys, then easily retrieve them without the dreaded rummaging. $89 at Walmart

Walmart Fall storms can be windy and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size with a hand saw. This chain saw is lightweight and simple to use, but don’t let the size fool you. With a six-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to handle most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won’t accidentally start things up while carrying it. $32 at Walmart

Walmart ‘Tis the season for frozen car batteries, which is why this jump starter — now discounted a whopping $123 — can literally be a lifesaver. It comes with intelligent clamps that will notify you if there are any issues and LED lights so you can see at night. It also works as a strobe light or an SOS light in an emergency and as a power bank for your electronic devices. $57 at Walmart

Walmart Leaf blowers make raking a thing of the past, but many models are heavy, require corded power, blow off noxious exhaust or suffer from any number of other inconveniences. This pick, however, offers a lightweight, clean-running, cordless alternative that makes tackling the peskiest of yard chores a fall breeze. $139 at Walmart

