Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL game tonight

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off tonight with a Thursday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals. Both the Seahawks and the cardinals are 2-1 so far this season. The odds are unusually even headed into tonight’s match. The Seahawks at Cardinals game will stream live nationally on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Keep reading to find out what you need to know, plus the rest of the Week 4 NFL schedule.
How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals game
Date: Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025
Coverage start time: 7 p.m. ET
Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT
Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Streaming: Prime Video
What channel is the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game on?
The Seahawks visit the Cardinals tonight, Sept. 25, for the next Thursday Night Football game of the season, streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games, including tonight’s game. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more.
A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly.
NFL Week 4 schedule:
All times Eastern.
Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, September 29, 2025
New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos: 8:15 p.m. (ABC)