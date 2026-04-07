Transportation Sec. Duffy: There’s room for airline mergers in the U.S.

Sean Duffy, U.S. Transportation Secretary, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss staffing challenges with air traffic control, the impact of higher air fares and much more.
04:53
Tue, Apr 7 20263:03 PM EDT
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Sean Duffy, U.S. Transportation Secretary, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss staffing challenges with air traffic control, the impact of higher air fares and much more.
04:53
Tue, Apr 7 20263:03 PM EDT
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