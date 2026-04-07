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Transportation Sec. Duffy: There’s room for airline mergers in the U.S.

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Sean Duffy, U.S. Transportation Secretary, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss staffing challenges with air traffic control, the impact of higher air fares and much more.

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Tue, Apr 7 20263:03 PM EDT

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